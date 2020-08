Signal Mountain Council member Bill Lusk has opted not to run for a new term.

Mr. Lusk at one time served as the town's mayor.

That means three seats on the five-member panel will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election.

Mayor Dan Landrum and Council member Susannah Murdock have terms running until 2022.

Incumbent Cheryl Graham will be on the ballot.

Other candidates are Vicki Anderson, Andrew Gardner, Peter Harrison and Charles Poss, who got in near the Thursday noon deadline.