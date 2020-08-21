 Friday, August 21, 2020 77.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


COVID-19 Factor Added $132,000 To Local Election, Administrator Says

Friday, August 21, 2020

Election Administrator Kerry Steelman said the COVID-19 factor added about $132,000 in costs to the recent election.

He said an equivalent election in 2018 cost $300,000, but this one was $431,925. He said he believes at least 95 percent of the overage was virus related.

He said virus concerns led to the office having to switch 12 polling places. Part of that was an edict from the area United Methodist Church bishop that restricted Methodist churches that had been used in the past. With each polling place that was changed, the office had to mail notices to all the registered voters in that precinct. That brought significant postage charges. 

He said some prior polling spots were not large enough to allow spreading out of voters and workers.

Mr. Steelman said extra expense included buying special voting supplies and personal protective equipment for poll workers.

He also said that there was an 800 percent increase in absentee voting compared to prior elections. Still, that category was just 15 percent of overall votes cast. About 51 percent of voters came on election day, while 34 percent voted early.

He said there was "a slight decline" in voting by personal appearance. 

The election official said 9,990 absentee ballots were sent out at the request of voters. About 8,000 were sent back in. He said a number were returned as invalid addresses. He said that often happens in a "mobile society." 

Mr. Steelman said 59 percent asked for Republican ballots and 36 percent Democrat. Five percent sought general ballots.

He said the state of Tennessee has allotted funds to election offices in each of the 95 counties from the CARES Act for virus-related cost reimbursement.

On another topic, Mr. Steelman said the new concept of mobile ballot printing is proving to be a way for the office to save money. He said in the past the office has had to pre-print a large number of ballots for each of the four early voting sites - just to make sure they never run out. Many of these pre-printed ballots wind up being thrown away.

He said with mobile ballot printing, when an early voting site begins to run low more can be printed on the spot. 

And he said the blank ballot sheets that were not used for mobile printing this election can be saved for future elections, including the upcoming one.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election will be Oct. 14-29.

 

 


August 21, 2020

Teenager Shot Thursday Afternoon On South Lyerly Street

August 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 20, 2020

Brandon McDaniel Arrested In Monday Night Murder Of Donald Troutwine; Witnesses Say Man Barged In Yelling About Cellphone


A 16-year old boy was shot on South Lyerly Street late Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of South Lyerly ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM ... (click for more)

Brandon Deonte McDaniel, 21, has been taken into custody in a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue on Monday. Donald Troutwine, 25, was shot Monday ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Teenager Shot Thursday Afternoon On South Lyerly Street

A 16-year old boy was shot on South Lyerly Street late Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2000 block of South Lyerly Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. No suspect information ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBIN DAVID 3315 MOUNTIAN VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 ---- ARMOUR, AMANDA A 5141 TURKEYFOOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Are You Cognitive?

My man Larry sends the giggle: “Always remember, ‘Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean there's nobody after you.’” While I think that’s delightfully funny, I happen to know that there are a lot of seniors among us who very privately wonder if … well, what does it mean when you can’t remember your wife’s name, the cashier who always greets you at the grocery store, or, “What’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors