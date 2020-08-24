 Monday, August 24, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Schools To Begin 5 Day A Week Instruction Next Monday

Monday, August 24, 2020

Beginning Monday, Hamilton County Schools will follow the Phase 3 schedule, which will mean that schools will be open five days a week for on-campus learning and follow the normal bell schedule, officials said.

 

Some schools may experience temporary building closures, which will require remote learning if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case, it was noted. 

 

Officials said, "The Reopening Task Force established gating criteria based on data from the Hamilton County Health Department to determine the operational phases of in-person instruction in schools.

The school year started on the Safe Start, Great Start schedule that provided an early schedule for the opening of schools for parents, students, and staff.  Safe Start, Great Start was announced on August 3, to provide planning time for parents and staff and to ensure schools opened safely. The Safe Start Great Start was a hybrid instruction model with a limited number of students on campus during the week.  The Safe Start, Great Start schedule will continue through Friday.

 

"The new schedule for Aug. 31 is based on the current five-day average trend of 1,515 active cases according to data provided to the district by the Hamilton County Health Department.  The case total falls within the transition band of Phase 3.  There are several factors the district considers when the numbers fall in the transition area, including the average number of positive cases in the community, the average daily number of hospitalizations, and the average daily number of patients in ICU.  Currently, daily cases and hospitalizations are trending down, while the average number of ICU patients is holding steady. Since July 2, when the Task Force presented the initial reentry and continuous learning plan to the school board, active cases have not reached the Phase 2 threshold. The highest five-day average was 1628 from July 21-July 27.

 

"All schools will follow the Phase 3 schedule with schools open five days a week for all students opting for in-person learning in the classroom beginning August 31, and the schedule will run until Friday, September 11. The district will continue to track the latest COVID-19 data from the Hamilton County Health Department to determine if a phase change is needed. The schedule for September 14 through September 24 will be announced on Friday, September 4, due to Labor Day falling on Monday, September 7. Moving the announcement to Friday will allow families a little more than a week’s notice if there are any changes needed to the on-campus learning schedule. 

 

"School-Aged Child Care (SACC) sites will return to the regular schedule of providing before and after school care during the five-day a week instruction in Phase 3.

 

"The schedule change for on-campus learning does not affect HCS at Home or Virtual School students.  Those students will continue to learn virtually from home."

 

All county schools were open and operating on the planned hybrid schedule on Monday morning.

Officials reported that 10 students had active COVID-19 cases and 130 had active close contacts.

Fifteen staff members had active COVID-19 cases and 35 had active close contacts.

There were 66 staff members waiting on test results.


August 24, 2020

Michael Wagner, 20; Jonathan Layman, 22, Killed In Accident On Gann Road Early Sunday Morning

August 24, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 24, 2020

Walker And Whitfield Counties Each Have Another Virus Death; Georgia Has 25 More Deaths


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two persons killed in the fatal accident early Sunday morning on Gann Road. The driver of the vehicle was Michael Wagner, 20. The ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,156. There were 2,337 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Michael Wagner, 20; Jonathan Layman, 22, Killed In Accident On Gann Road Early Sunday Morning

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two persons killed in the fatal accident early Sunday morning on Gann Road. The driver of the vehicle was Michael Wagner, 20. The passenger was Jonathan Layman, 22. Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling on Gann Road left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was transported to a local medical ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Those Doing the COVID-19 Testing At Alstom Plant

I would like to compliment all the people involved with COVID testing that is going on at the Alstom plant. My wife and I were in and out of line in less than 10 minutes. Everyone working the lines were very courteous and efficient in their duties. They looked at our licenses and wrote down all of the necessary info as they continued to move the line forward. The nasal swabbing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your ‘Heart-Of-Hearts’

There are many things that dictate the difference between success and failure, particularly in sales. Nowhere is this as true as in real estate, where a savvy realtor understands, better than most, the “Laws of First Perception.” Face it, when you show a potential buyer a house, most likely it will involve a person you’ve never met, who you know nothing about, and you are eager ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Travel To Western Kentucky For Fall Football Action

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team will play at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 24, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. It is the lone game on the Mocs' 2020 fall schedule following the Southern Conference's decision to explore playing league games in the spring of 2021. "We will have a fall camp leading up to the game and treat it like spring ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Not Ruthless Enough In 2-1 Loss

The Chattanooga Red Wolves were both dominating and disappointing during the first 80 minutes of their 2-1 loss against Tormenta FC. Despite creating chance after chance, especially after dazzling sequences on the wing by Marky Hernandez, Chattanooga could only procure one goal. Tormenta’s Marco Micaletto finally got Tormenta on the board in the 80th minute, equalizing what looked ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors