President Trump Fires 2 TVA Board Members Over Outsourcing IT Jobs; Says TVA CEO Way Overpaid

President Donald Trump said Monday he was firing the chairman of the TVA board and a second board member for outsourcing TVA IT jobs overseas. Over 60 TVA's U.S. workers recently were laid off, including some in Chattanooga.

James "Skip" Thompson of Decatur, Ala., is the current chairman.

President Trump also said that TVA's Jeff Lyash is way overpaid, saying he gets around $8 million a year. He said the pay should be no more than $500,000.

TVA has been criticized by U.S. Tech Workers, a group formed to fight replacement of U.S. jobs with foreign ones.

Senate candidate Bill Hagerty praised "President Donald Trump’s latest Executive Order to ensure Americans are not displaced by foreign workers using federal dollars. Additionally, President Trump is keeping his promise to drain the swamp by firing two Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board members.

“President Donald Trump is right, we can’t outsource American jobs at a time when our unemployment rate is higher than ever. Thanks to Communist China, we are in the midst of the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression. President Trump and his Administration have taken unprecedented steps to keep people employed during this difficult period and it flies in the face of those efforts when TVA decides to outsource Tennessee jobs at this time. Our power grid is an integral component of our nation’s infrastructure and there are significant national security concerns associated with outsourcing any aspect of software or IT management to firms that may be foreign-owned, staffed or otherwise impacted. We need to put the American worker and our national security first. President Trump is making good on his promise to drain the swamp, and as your next Senator, I will continue to work with President Trump to bring our supply chains home and make Made in the USA the theme of our nation once more.”