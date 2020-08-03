 Monday, August 3, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


President Trump Fires 2 TVA Board Members Over Outsourcing IT Jobs; Says TVA CEO Way Overpaid

Monday, August 3, 2020

 President Donald Trump said Monday he was firing the chairman of the TVA board and a second board member for outsourcing TVA IT jobs overseas. Over 60 TVA's U.S. workers recently were laid off, including some in Chattanooga.

James "Skip" Thompson of Decatur, Ala., is the current chairman.

President Trump also said that TVA's Jeff Lyash is way overpaid, saying he gets around $8 million a year. He said the pay should be no more than $500,000.

TVA has been criticized by U.S. Tech Workers, a group formed to fight replacement of U.S. jobs with foreign ones.

Senate candidate Bill Hagerty praised "President Donald Trump’s latest Executive Order to ensure Americans are not displaced by foreign workers using federal dollars. Additionally, President Trump is keeping his promise to drain the swamp by firing two Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board members.

“President Donald Trump is right, we can’t outsource American jobs at a time when our unemployment rate is higher than ever. Thanks to Communist China, we are in the midst of the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression. President Trump and his Administration have taken unprecedented steps to keep people employed during this difficult period and it flies in the face of those efforts when TVA decides to outsource Tennessee jobs at this time. Our power grid is an integral component of our nation’s infrastructure and there are significant national security concerns associated with outsourcing any aspect of software or IT management to firms that may be foreign-owned, staffed or otherwise impacted. We need to put the American worker and our national security first. President Trump is making good on his promise to drain the swamp, and as your next Senator, I will continue to work with President Trump to bring our supply chains home and make Made in the USA the theme of our nation once more.”


August 3, 2020

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Amigo Mexican Restaurant In East Ridge

August 3, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 3, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at Amigo Mexican Restaurant in East Ridge, 3805 Ringgold Road, between Saturday, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Amigo Mexican Restaurant In East Ridge

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the community of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at Amigo Mexican Restaurant in East Ridge, 3805 Ringgold Road, between Saturday, July 25, and Saturday, August 1, with the exception of Monday, July 27. Case investigations revealed that members of the public who visited or dined at the Amigo Mexican Restaurant in ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Mark Kimsey Was The Real Deal And Larger Than Life

Rest In Peace to one of the most honorable, intelligent and entertaining human beings I have ever met in my entire life. Mark Kimsey, you were an eloquent and extremely talented writer and the epitome of what an American Law Enforcement Officer should be - courageous, scholarly, empathetic, proficient and selfless. Words can not begin to express how much you are respected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Morning’s Prayer

The story I am told reveals that sometime this Friday afternoon a long caravan of over-the road buses will arrive Chattanooga as a stop of some modern-day Freedom Riders, this in remembrance of those titanic human beings who walked with Dr. Martin Luther King in his most victorious moment to quell racism in the South. Sponsored by a group known as “Atlanta Uprising” and sanctioned ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Championship

The Chattanooga FC soccer team beat Soda City FC 3-0 Saturday night at Finley Stadium to earn the Southeast Region Championship of the NISA Independent Cup. Ian McGrath and Brian Bement scored the first two goals to give the home team a 2-0 lead just eight minutes into the game. McGrath scored in the sixth minute and Bement in the eighth. The 2-0 lead would last into the second ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors