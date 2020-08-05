Red Bank Getting Several Transportation Improvements

A number of transportation improvements are getting ready to take place in Red Bank in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, the board of commissioners authorized entering into a contract between Red Bank and TDOT that will focus on three projects. The Lullwater Bridge that is one lane will be replaced with a new two-lane bridge. ADA upgrades will be made, adding pedestrian crossings, city-wide. And Dayton Boulevard will be repaved from Browntown Road to the 1000 block of Dayton Boulevard at the Stringers Ridge tunnel.

The commissioners also approved for City Manager Tim Thornbury to apply for the 2020-2021 Multimodal Access Grant Program from TDOT. If the grant is received, the money received would be used to build a sidewalk along Dayton Boulevard between Signal Mountain Road to the tunnel and will tie Red Bank to the North Shore of Chattanooga. TDOT would pay 95 percent with Red Bank only responsible for five percent of the cost.

The city manager was given authorization to submit an application to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Tennessee Foundation for participation in the Blue Cross Healthy Place Program, which promotes fitness. If received a new playground would be built, the location is yet to be determined.

Mayor Ruth Jeno announced plans to open the Senior Center on Sept. 7 if nothing goes wrong before then.

City Manager Thornbury was thanked by the mayor and each commissioner, for all he does for Red Bank. Since he took on that job, he has continued serving also as director of public works and building inspector. August marks the beginning of his third year as city manager. The mayor said that he works well with every department and that he knows the city inside out.

Commissioner Carol Rose said “City Manager Tim Thornbury has been here for many years and his experience in the prior jobs has helped mold him as city manager. He has also held the jobs of director of public works and building inspector. He wears many hats but is always available when needed. He has a real love for Red Bank and he has a great support staff to help. We’re fortunate to have him.”