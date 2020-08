Hamilton County Has Another Death From The Virus And 84 More Cases; Tennessee Has 42 More Deaths

Hamilton County had another 84 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 50.

The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care is now at 39 after Wednesday's high of 40.

Total cases now are 5,833 in Hamilton County. There are 4,591 that have recovered from the virus in the county.



There are 88 COVID patients hospitalized as well as 15 more suspected cases.

The number of active cases in Hamilton County was listed at 1,192 - up 61 since Wednesday. That is a key measure on how the county schools will open.

Tennessee had 42 more deaths bringing the toll to 1,186.

There were 2,252 new cases for a total of 116,350.

There were 108 more hospitalized to bring that total to 5,109.

There have been 77,558 recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.63 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 22,212 cases, up 197; 300 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 20,001 cases, up 189; 211 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 4,298 cases, up 112; 37 deaths, down 1

Bledsoe County: 686 cases, up 12; 1 death

Bradley County: 1,817 cases, up 46; 12 deaths

Franklin County: 302 cases, up 6; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 108 cases, up 4; 2 deaths

Marion County: 213 cases, up 3; 4 deaths

McMinn County: 509 cases, up 11; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 99 cases; no deaths

Monroe County: 397 cases, up 17; 9 deaths

Polk County: 185 cases, up 4; 3 deaths

Rhea County: 517 cases, up 3; 1 death

Sequatchie County: 100 cases, up 4; 0 deaths