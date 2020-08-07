 Friday, August 7, 2020 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County COVID Deaths Increase To 53

Friday, August 7, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported that the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths has risen to 53. Below are details of deaths 50-53:

#50: 61-70 year old African-American, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

#51: 61-70 year old African-American female with no underlying conditions and who was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

#52: 71-80 year old African-American, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

#53: 71-80 year old white, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

“We send our sincerest sympathies to these families,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We urge everyone to maintain their vigilance against this disease by wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings of people in any setting, and practicing good hand washing etiquette.”

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402, NEW extended hours Monday-Friday 7 a.m.12:30 p.m. (effective Monday) and on weekends from 7-11 a.m. 

Saturday at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Sunday at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12-3 p.m.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

•        COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

•        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

•        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

•        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

•        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

•        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

•        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth



United Way of Greater Chattanooga has been selected as the grant administrator of the Tennessee Community CARES Program for the Southeastern Tennessee region, including Franklin, Marion, Hamilton,

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, leader of a group that is bringing bus loads of people to Louisville and Chattanooga today (Friday) for racial protests, was indicted last week by federal



Breaking News

United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Selected As Tennessee Community CARES Program Grant Administrator For Southeast Tennessee Region

United Way of Greater Chattanooga has been selected as the grant administrator of the Tennessee Community CARES Program for the Southeastern Tennessee region, including Franklin, Marion, Hamilton, Bradley, Polk, Grundy, Sequatchie, Blesdoe, Rhea, Meigs and McMinn counties. The Tennessee Community CARES Program provides financial assistance to nonprofits who worked or are working ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congratulations To Marco Perez

Congratulations to Marco Perez on winning the District 2 School Board race. Marco and his team ran a well organized campaign. It is my hope that Marco will take that same organizational skill to continue the improvement of our public schools for the benefit of our nearly 45,000 students. Thanks to my incredible campaign team that worked tirelessly. Thanks as well to the many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee Picks Hagerty

Throughout the day on Thursday, I found myself thinking about Manny Sethi and a day he once spent as a 10-year-old kid in central Tennessee. It was Little League baseball day in Hillsboro, which is right outside of Manchester, a town you know as halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville on I-75. For any energetic child, Little League Day is everything, because all the boys are assigned ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Notch MLS Rookie Tanner Dieterich On Loan

The Chattanooga Red Wolves reach an agreement with MLS Nashville SC to acquire Midfielder Tanner Dieterich on loan. Tanner Dieterich, 22, is a Tennessee native who was selected by Nashville SC as the 28th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Feb. 25, 2020. Dieterich, a Clemson soccer alum, was a three-year captain of the team and notched 75 appearances over the course of his ... (click for more)

Ryon, Barry Lead Individual Honors At CWGA Play Day

The Chattanooga Women’s Golf Association held its play day at the Brainerd golf course this past Tuesday. Individual leaders were Carlene Ryon with a low gross of 72 and Lindsay Barry who shot a low net score of 63. The team of Kilbrey Fowler, Lindsay Barry, Patty Jones and Pat Jabaley took first place honors. Team Results 1st - Kilbrey Fowler, Lindsay Barry, Patty ... (click for more)


