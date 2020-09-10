Chattanooga Public Works Administrator Justin Holland Departs City After 15-Year Career

Public Works Administrator Justin Holland will depart the City of Chattanooga next month.

Mr. Holland has worked for the City of Chattanooga since 2005 and was named administrator in 2016. During his tenure, he oversaw hundreds of capital projects and programs such as the construction of the new Miller Park and East Lake Park, increasing curbside recycling, and the Department became the first American Public Works Association accredited agency in Tennessee.

“I have been honored and thankful to serve the City of Chattanooga's residents and the Public Works Department employees as the Administrator of Public Works under Mayor Berke's leadership,” Mr. Holland said. “Our team has worked hard to become the City's leader in environmental stewardship, focused on providing solutions to safe and healthy built environments while preserving our natural resources. I am excited to take this next step and begin working with other communities and utilities to build strategies for innovative and sustainable solutions.”

Mr. Holland has accepted a position with Jacobs as a client account manager, which he will begin on Oct. 19. The city will name an interim administrator in the coming weeks.

The Department of Public Works has $198 million in operations budget, $102 million in capital budget annually, and employs more than 728 full-and-part-time staff across multiple divisions that serve Chattanoogans around the clock.

“Public Works improves our water quality, maintains our infrastructure, and provides critical services,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “Justin has led the department with skill and steadiness, transforming it into the first certified Public Works department in the state. His work will be felt in our neighborhoods for a long time.”