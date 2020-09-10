 Thursday, September 10, 2020 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Public Works Administrator Justin Holland Departs City After 15-Year Career

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Public Works Administrator Justin Holland will depart the City of Chattanooga next month. 


Mr. Holland has worked for the City of Chattanooga since 2005 and was named administrator in 2016.

During his tenure, he oversaw hundreds of capital projects and programs such as the construction of the new Miller Park and East Lake Park, increasing curbside recycling, and the Department became the first American Public Works Association accredited agency in Tennessee.


“I have been honored and thankful to serve the City of Chattanooga's residents and the Public Works Department employees as the Administrator of Public Works under Mayor Berke's leadership,” Mr. Holland said. “Our team has worked hard to become the City's leader in environmental stewardship, focused on providing solutions to safe and healthy built environments while preserving our natural resources. I am excited to take this next step and begin working with other communities and utilities to build strategies for innovative and sustainable solutions.”


Mr. Holland has accepted a position with Jacobs as a client account manager, which he will begin on Oct. 19. The city will name an interim administrator in the coming weeks. 


The Department of Public Works has $198 million in operations budget, $102 million in capital budget annually, and employs more than 728 full-and-part-time staff across multiple divisions that serve Chattanoogans around the clock.  


“Public Works improves our water quality, maintains our infrastructure, and provides critical services,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “Justin has led the department with skill and steadiness, transforming it into the first certified Public Works department in the state. His work will be felt in our neighborhoods for a long time.”



September 10, 2020

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 6 Hours At royexum@aol.com

Today I invite you to step behind the curtain. Welcome to my backstage. Some people are amazed at the amount of emails I receive every day on “royexum@aol.com” and whoa! Far be it for me to complain! Many of my story ideas come from what people like to share with me and the worst downside is that time prohibits me answering a great many of them. For instance, if I spent just three ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)


