Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 4-10:

09-07-20

Prevatt, Jeff Thomas, 49, of 1228 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charge of criminal trespass.

Kinser, Frank Ray, 62, of 301 Dogwood Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of simple battery.

Turner, Breyon Latrice, 20, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. H46, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

Hayden, Patrick Brady, 28, of 3229 Benjamin Lane, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of reckless driving.

09-08-20

Atchley, Ashley Greene, 37, of 604 James Street, Lot 94, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving without a license.

Jew, Christina Ines, 23, of 508 Cotter Street, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of driving with expired license, no proof of insurance, operating motor vehicle without registration.

Elrod, Christopher Timothy Lee, 26, of 276 Cleve Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of DUI-Alcohol and open container.

09-09-20

Moore, Karen Iva Marie, 48, of 51 Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and forgery fourth degree.