September 11, 2020
Chattanooga Police homicide investigators arrested Ja'siah Johnson, 18, on Friday, in connection to the Aug. 16 shooting of a 19-year old in the 4300 block of Highway 58.
"East Ridge is doing extremely well during this time," Mayor Brian Williams told the city council at the meeting Thursday night. The city received $307,489 from local option sales tax from July, which he said is an increase of $52,000 from the same month last year. Hotel and motel tax received was $54,050 in July that is a slight drop from last year, but he said both are phenomenal
T he Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and advised that a young child was being sexually exploited over the internet by an individual residing within Catoosa County.
Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation which revealed the suspect to be David Fowler, 37, of 455 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe.
... (click for more)
Congress has mandated that the date of the signing of the Constitution, Sept. 17, 1787, be commemorated. Prior to COVID-19, schools, colleges, and communities would have public gatherings to celebrate Constitution Day. Similar celebrations are impossible this year, because COVID-19 has forced so many of our public institutions to operate under severe constraints.
However, despite
When I was a child, still wearing 'short pants', my parents introduced me to "Aesop's Fables." Reputedly, this is a collection of great wisdom from a slave in ancient Greece - I'm talking about a storyteller believed to have lived in ancient Greece between 620 and 564 BC. Wikipedia tells us the fables are "of diverse origins, the stories associated with his name have descended to
The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II.
Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net.
The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal.
The game
The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program gets set to host Georgia State in its lone match of the 2020 fall season next Saturday, September 12, at 2:05 p.m. ET inside Maclellan Gymnasium. The match will be carried LIVE on ESPN+ through the Watch ESPN and ESPN App platforms.
Streaming links can be found both on the schedule page or inside the newly-released 'Go Mocs ' app presented