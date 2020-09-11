David Fowler, 37, Arrested On Several Indecency Charges Involving A Minor

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and advised that a young child was being sexually exploited over the internet by an individual residing within Catoosa County.

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation which revealed the suspect to be David Fowler, 37, of 455 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe.

A search warrant was executed at Fowler’s residence on Thursday.

As a result of this investigation, David Fowler was arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, obscene internet contact with a child, and electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors.

This investigation is ongoing, but there is no current evidence to suggest any of the victims reside locally.

Fowler is incarcerated in the Catoosa County Jail without bond, where he awaits his first appearance hearing in Catoosa County Magistrate Court.