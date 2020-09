Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death And 87 New Cases; Tennessee Has 37 More Deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Friday is 87 The new total is 8,712. There is one new death reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 84.There have been 7,495 Hamilton County residents that have recovered from the virus, which is 86 percent, and there are currently 1,133 active cases.There are 70 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals. Of those, 33 are Hamilton County residents. There are 18 patients in intensive care.Tennessee had 37 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,025, state Health Department officials said.There were 1,622 new cases in the state for a total of 169,859.The state currently has 808 people hospitalized from the virus, 50 less than on Thursday.There have been 152,674 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).Testing numbers are above 2.416 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Shelby County: 28,499 cases, up 95; 4127 deaths, up 5Davidson County: 25,056 cases, up 152; 274 deathsKnox County: 7,873 cases, up 163; 66 deathsBledsoe County: 819 cases, up 5; 4 deathsBradley County: 2,683 cases, up 35; 16 deathsFranklin County: 711 cases, up 26; 7 deathsGrundy County: 170 cases, up 6; 4 deathsMarion County: 425 cases, up 12; 7 deathsMcMinn County: 928 cases, up 14; 24 deathsMeigs County: 200 cases, up 9; 3 deathsMonroe County: 924 cases, up 21; 17 deathsPolk County: 363 cases, up 4; 11 deathsRhea County: 719 cases, up 16; 8 deaths, up 1Sequatchie County: 192 cases, up 9; 2 deaths