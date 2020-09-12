 Sunday, September 13, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Kyle Facing Charges After Ex-Girlfriend Says He Strangled And Raped Her

Saturday, September 12, 2020
Charles Arthur Kyle
Charles Arthur Kyle

Charles Arthur Kyle, 32, is facing charges after his former girlfriend said he strangled and raped her in an incident on Friday.

The ex-girlfriend said she had agreed to go with him to a motel on Williams Street. She said once inside the room he began drinking and arguing with her. She said he was extremely upset about their break up.

She said she tried to leave, but he would not let her out of the room. She said he grabbed her by the neck and throat and began to strangle her, causing her to temporarily lose consciousness. She said later he began to strangle her again and she blacked out. He also took her cell phone.

She said she told Kyle she no longer wanted to have sex, but she said he forced himself on her and raped her.

The woman said when she got up to leave the next morning that Kyle followed her to her car. She said she agreed to give him a ride to East Lake Courts "to keep the peace."

She said she called police several hours later. Police said she had visible bruising around her throat and neck and a mild hemorrhage in her right eye, which is an indication of strangulation.

Kyle was charged with rape, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and interference with emergency calls.

Kyle was arrested early the next morning after his sister said he threw a bottle of liquor at her car and the bottle shattered outside the same motel. It was then found that he had warrants for the rape incident.

 

 


