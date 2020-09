Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, AUSTIN TREY

1020 BUCKNER RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

9595 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIN OF CONTROLLED SUB

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK

915 SOUTH SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN3104 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEASSAULTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---CANTRELL, DAVID ALLEN3252 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERYDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE106 CENTRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE7619 YELLOW PINES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GRANT, WILLIAM JEROME970 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HANSON, TERENCE DION1008 HAWTHONE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO---HAWKINS, BRANDON S7717 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---HOLMES, KELLYE MICHELLE604 GUNPOWDER LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---HUGHES, ROBERT COREY41 PINSON LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEEVADING ARREST---KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN4601 CLONTS RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICESMISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACT PROCEEDS---KEYT, CARL WILLIAM2518 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LAUDERDALE, MS)---KRUGMAN, JASON EDWARD2121 W JEFFERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---LAFERRY, ZACHERY DAVID639 GROSS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LEDFORD, AUSTIN RYAN22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---LEIVA NAVAS, CHRISTABEL STEFANY90 GROVE STREET NORTH HILL,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF COCAINECRIMINAL SIMULATIONPOSSESSION OF LSDFORGERY---LOPEZ HERNANDEZ, UBALNINA DE MILANNO ADDRESS ,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF COCAINEPOSSESSION OF LSDFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---MALONE, JANARA1583 PINOAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM UNDER $1,000---MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---NASH, PAUL DAVID133 HALL CEMETRY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---RAY, JOHNNY THOMASHOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SCAFE, RYAN JOSEPH1908 SIVLEY TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---SHIRLEY, JERRY LEE336 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SMITH, DARREN LEE9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY8457 CROSS TIMBERS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SUITS, JOSHUA LEVI5319 MOUSE CREEK RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TURNER, TRACY DEWAYNE708 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VALVERDE, MICHAEL LEE166 BLEDSOE TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WADDELL, TAMMY JEAN808 CROSS STREET ROSSVILLE, 37041Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WEAVER, NATHAN ANDREWHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WHITE, MELANIE RENEE512 ISPIN READ LOOKOUT VALLEY,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/---WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE806 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374102133Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WISE, BRHIYANNA SHALONDRA3079 HIDDEN FOREST COURT MARIETTA, 30066Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---WOOTEN, WILMA LEE29820 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ALFORD, AUSTIN TREY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIN OF CONTROLLED SUB

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/01/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ASSAULT

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS CHAMBERS, HUNTER CALEB

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

ROBBERY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GRANT, WILLIAM JEROME

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HANSON, TERENCE DION

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/29/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 03/05/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY HOLMES, KELLYE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/30/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HUGHES, ROBERT COREY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST LAFERRY, ZACHERY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NORRIS, SETH PRICE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SCAFE, RYAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN SHIRLEY, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/20/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT