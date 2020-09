Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 7-13:

HOLBROOK ANTHONY JOHN W/M 37 OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, ARSON – 3RD DEGREE

COOK TIMOTHY MILES W/M 33 OFFICER CAMPBELL LPD SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, HOLD FOR COURT

LAYMON MERCEDES KAY – MARIE W/F 30 OFFICER DAVIS THEFT OF LOST OR MISLAID PROPERTY – MISD, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

HICKS CHRISTOPHER EVAN W/M 28 OFFICER HENRY THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

WALLIN STACEY LEE W/M 53 OFFICER BARKLEY MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED – 4TH OFFENSE, IMPROPER STOPPING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS

TEEMS-WALKER SHARMON MELISSA W/F 52 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF TOOLS FOR THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME

REED KIRBY MACKENZIE W/M 21 OFFICER THOMASON FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

BOLES JUSTIN TAYLOR W/M 31 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

CARSON BETHEL NICHOLE B/F 31 OFFICER D.

CLARK TERRORISTIC THREATS – MISD, BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE (2 COUNTS)

PANKEY ERIC DEWAYNE W/M 33 OFFICER BREWER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

LATULAS LATAYVA ALIEKAROSE B/F 21 OFFICER KIRBY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BARNES DEVIN L. B/M 21 OFFICER JONES OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, LOITERING AND PROWLING

HAMMILL CESSNA SHAOLIN W/M 18 OFFICER ALFORD THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

RIDLEY SANDRA DENISE W/F 47 OFFICER BARKLEY OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER – MISD

SIPES TAMATHA SUZANNE W/F 48 OFFICER THOMASON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PARKER AUSTIN TRACY W/M 22 OFFICER JONES NO LICENSE PLATE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, RECKLESS DRIVING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

WOOTEN CHRISTOPHER BRIAN W/M 42 OFFICER JONES SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE, SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

CLINE ALICIA FAYE W/F 33 OFFICER BREWER CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FAMILY VIOLENCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MILLER MORGAN NICOLE W/F 27 OFFICER KIRBY MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

DUNCAN SAMANTHA ELIZABETH W/F 24 OFFICER KIRBY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, AFFIXING TAG, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

MORRIS JONATHAN SETH W/M 19 OFFICER KELLEY CPD INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

CARR SASHA NICOLE W/F 33 OFFICER THOMASON PAROLE VIOLATION

GREER JESSE DANIEL W/M 37 OFFICER CARTER RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE – REFUSAL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SANCHEZ ANGEL NMN H/M 33 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

CARTER LOUISE NELSON W/M 40 OFFICER GILLELAND MISD FTA

HENRY BOBBY LEE W/M 55 OFFICER SCHRADER NO LICENSE

BROWN DONOVAN RAY W/M 49 OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

REED JOHN MATT W/M 24 OFFICER BARRETT WARRANT

MITCHELL SHIRLEY LEE W/F 29 OFFICER CAREATHERS WARRANT

LANGDALE KRISTOPHER BRYAN W/M 34 OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

DANIEL JESSICA AUTUMN W/F 31 OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING ON SUSP. LIC. – WARRANT

WATKINS KASEY JUNE W/F 25 OFFICER GILLELAND POSS OF METH

VARNELL THERESA ANNETTE W/F 50 T. EVANS POSS OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1OZ

SKIPPER REBECCA LANE W/F 56 T. EVANS DUI-ALCOHOL, IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

ROSSER DEVIN LEE W/M 24 OFFICER BURGESS FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION

PERRY HOLLY ELIZABETH W/F 38 GSP OFFICER BUCKNER DUI-ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CRAIG COBY WADE W/M 25 M. YOUNG HOLD FOR COURT

OWENS JUSTIN BEENY W/M 33 HOLLAND DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, GIVING FALSE NAME, POSS OF METH

JOHNSON BRANDON MICHAEL B/M 27 M. YOUNG HOLD FOR ROCKDALE COUNTY

JUV JUV JUV W/M JUV JUV JUV

MORGAN GREGORY LA W/M 53 OFFICER REYNOLDS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

ELLER BRENT EDWARD W/M 37 OFFICER KIRBY AGG ASSAULT (FVA)

WRIGHT WALLACE ALLEN W/M 65 OFFICER LEAMON FUGTIVE FROM JUSTICE

DIXON JAMES RONALD W/M 40 OFFICER CAREATHERS THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

MIDDLETON JAMES KELLY W/M 36 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (F)

WALKER NICHOLAS LAMONT W/M 41 DETENTION RETURN DOC APPT.

MARTIN ISAIAH TYLER W/M 20 OFFICER HINCH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MOWRY ROBERT ALLEN W/M 50 OFFICER YOUNG MURDER

CLARK JASMINE LASHAY W/F 24 DTF POSS OF HEROIN, POSS OF METH

WILEY JOE EDWARD W/M 63 SELF SENTENCED

WEST TAWNYA RENEE W/F 50 SELF SENTENCED

CHAMPION WILLIAM COLUMBUS W/M 51 OFFICER SCHRADER OBSTRUCTION, HANDS FREE

MITCHELL ZACH SETH W/M 27 DTF POSS OF METH

PERDUE AMANDA LEAH W/F 36 DADE SENTENCED

LOVE VERONICA DANIELLE W/F 25 OFFICER CAMPBELL PROBATION (F), FTA (M), VGCSA

AINSWORTH JOHN ZACHARY W/M 30 OFFICER CAMPBELL VGCSA

HARMON BRETT ALEXANDER W/M 39 OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PARDEN AARON GAGE W/M 24 OFFICER KELLEY CPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD.

SMITH CHARLES RONALD W/M 44 OFFICER MILLER BATTERY

POSEY HEATHER LYNN W/F 33 OFFICER KIRBY HOLD FOR COURT

WOODS KENTRELL DEVAUN B/M 21 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

ELLIOT BOBBY WAYNE W/M 36 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS OR ACCESSORIES

MORTON - AARON NORMA JEAN W/F 48 OFFICER KIRBY FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

MOORE JASON SHAWN W/M 46 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HUGHES JEREMY BRYANT W/M 19 OFFICER KIRBY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BYNUM AUSTIN GARY W/M 27 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HOFFMAN RICHARD JOHN W/M 31 OFFICER YOUNG PARK RANGER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO PROOF INSURANCE

WALKER AVERY JAMESON W/M 21 OFFICER WILLIAMSON LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

HEMSTREET SCOTT KELLEY W/M 59 OFFICER THOMASON PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELKINS CHAMOA ELIZABETH W/F 22 OFFICER THOMASON FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD.

HIGGINS JAMES OSCAR W/M 39 OFFICER ALFORD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

MCDONALD MICHAEL RYAN W/M 31 OFFICER DYE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, NO LICENSE, STARBURST WINDSHIELD