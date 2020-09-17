 Thursday, September 17, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 
5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
BALL, STACEY LYNN 
102 STONEY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
1011 GADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT 
842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BURGLARY
---
BAUGH, MISTY T 
124 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DOUGLAS CO, GA)
---
BISHOP, NATHANIAL JERICHO 
170 HOLLY CREEK COOL SPRINGS CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY 
3273 OZARK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374155107 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE 
3374 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191401 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON CO, AL)
---
CHAMBLISS, CHARLENE 
2510 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
CLAYTON, MELISSA B 
98 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOK, KALEB LEBRON 
5907 GETTYSBURG DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE 
1818NEWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL,
---
COX, AMANDA PAIGE 
1903 RIVERWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA 
2709 CITICO AVENUE H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, MANZINEE RALFEEL 
108 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOBBS, LISA MICHELLE 
7653 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ELMORE, MADISON 
7312 VALLEY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
FORTSON, ROBERT SAMUEL 
5810 WELLWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
---
FOUTZ, DIANN M 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARNER, DWIGHT 
1610 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063133 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
GASS, SABRINA JEAN 
3742 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 373439998 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GILDON, KYAIR JONTE 
1012 N LARCHMONT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
---
HARRIS, RUQUEZ 
4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT 
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON 
2072 LAKESIDE LN LAKESITE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENLEY, MICHAEL HEATH 
9749 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUDGINS, NEKO LASHONE 
2615 E 21ST ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HUGHES, JEREMY BRYANT 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KELLOGG, LEARLENE 
700 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113318 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOFTY, RONALD L 
188 THOROUGHBRED DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
MAY, NOAH HAVEN 
8664 DAISEY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MCANALLY, SARAH GRACE 
3495 WEST SIDE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/UNDER 50
---
MCCLENDON, FREDRICK LOGAN 
1602 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCOY, STEVE DANIEL 
4203 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, BRADLEY SCOTT 
364 SHELTON ST GRAYSVILLE, 373385115 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MUNSON, DANIEL JOSEPH 
3131 MTN CREEK RD APT DB3 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NEAL, DEARIS JUWAN 
1142 PIERCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
---
NERREN, RICHARD ALLEN 
405 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN 
102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETERSON, JOSHUA COLIN 
5305 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PEYTON, CHRISTOPHER KENNETH 
431 STONRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR 
2257 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE 
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
RAINES, GARY LEE 
3430 HARRSON CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
RIDLEY, ZOE KAY 
2820 SCENIC HWY RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES 
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SELLERS, KEISHA MICHELLE 
1900 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, JOSHUA BRICE 
118 GRAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PSILORYBIN MUSHROOM
---
SPARKS, ANTONIO GERRAL 
2724 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, TAYSHAWN D 
7673 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163542 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THRASHER, JOHNNY L 
713 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WALDEN, ROBERT DENNIS 
12 NORTH SEMINOLE BRAINERD, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
1707 PLUM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
---
WILLIAMSON, JAMES CONNER 
503 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
WILSON, JOSHUA RYAN 
3221 GENEVA TRL APT H6 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YOUNG, MUHAMMAD KENE 
200 SAWYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BALL, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON CO, AL)
CHAMBLISS, CHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CLAYTON, MELISSA B
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOK, KALEB LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COX, AMANDA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, MANZINEE RALFEEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOBBS, LISA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELMORE, MADISON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FOUTZ, DIANN M
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/26/1959
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
GILDON, KYAIR JONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENLEY, MICHAEL HEATH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLMAN, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)
HUGHES, JEREMY BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
KELLOGG, LEARLENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLENDON, FREDRICK LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCOY, STEVE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, BRADLEY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MUNSON, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEAL, DEARIS JUWAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PETERSON, JOSHUA COLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PEYTON, CHRISTOPHER KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
POTTER, RICK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CATOOSA COUNTY)
RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
RIDLEY, ZOE KAY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SELLERS, KEISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


