Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
BALL, STACEY LYNN
102 STONEY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
1011 GADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT
842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BURGLARY
---
BAUGH, MISTY T
124 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DOUGLAS CO, GA)
---
BISHOP, NATHANIAL JERICHO
170 HOLLY CREEK COOL SPRINGS CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
3273 OZARK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374155107
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE
3374 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191401
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON CO, AL)
---
CHAMBLISS, CHARLENE
2510 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
CLAYTON, MELISSA B
98 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOK, KALEB LEBRON
5907 GETTYSBURG DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE
1818NEWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL,
---
COX, AMANDA PAIGE
1903 RIVERWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA
2709 CITICO AVENUE H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, MANZINEE RALFEEL
108 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOBBS, LISA MICHELLE
7653 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ELMORE, MADISON
7312 VALLEY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
FORTSON, ROBERT SAMUEL
5810 WELLWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
---
FOUTZ, DIANN M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARNER, DWIGHT
1610 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063133
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
GASS, SABRINA JEAN
3742 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 373439998
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GILDON, KYAIR JONTE
1012 N LARCHMONT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
---
HARRIS, RUQUEZ
4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
2072 LAKESIDE LN LAKESITE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENLEY, MICHAEL HEATH
9749 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUDGINS, NEKO LASHONE
2615 E 21ST ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HUGHES, JEREMY BRYANT
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KELLOGG, LEARLENE
700 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113318
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOFTY, RONALD L
188 THOROUGHBRED DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
MAY, NOAH HAVEN
8664 DAISEY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MCANALLY, SARAH GRACE
3495 WEST SIDE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/UNDER 50
---
MCCLENDON, FREDRICK LOGAN
1602 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCOY, STEVE DANIEL
4203 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, BRADLEY SCOTT
364 SHELTON ST GRAYSVILLE, 373385115
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MUNSON, DANIEL JOSEPH
3131 MTN CREEK RD APT DB3 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NEAL, DEARIS JUWAN
1142 PIERCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
---
NERREN, RICHARD ALLEN
405 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN
102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETERSON, JOSHUA COLIN
5305 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PEYTON, CHRISTOPHER KENNETH
431 STONRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR
2257 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
RAINES, GARY LEE
3430 HARRSON CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
RIDLEY, ZOE KAY
2820 SCENIC HWY RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SELLERS, KEISHA MICHELLE
1900 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, JOSHUA BRICE
118 GRAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PSILORYBIN MUSHROOM
---
SPARKS, ANTONIO GERRAL
2724 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, TAYSHAWN D
7673 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163542
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THRASHER, JOHNNY L
713 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WALDEN, ROBERT DENNIS
12 NORTH SEMINOLE BRAINERD, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL
1707 PLUM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
---
WILLIAMSON, JAMES CONNER
503 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
WILSON, JOSHUA RYAN
3221 GENEVA TRL APT H6 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YOUNG, MUHAMMAD KENE
200 SAWYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
Here are the mug shots:
