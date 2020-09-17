Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

BALL, STACEY LYNN

102 STONEY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

1011 GADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY

---

BAUGH, MISTY T

124 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DOUGLAS CO, GA)

---

BISHOP, NATHANIAL JERICHO

170 HOLLY CREEK COOL SPRINGS CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY3273 OZARK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374155107Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE3374 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191401Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON CO, AL)---CHAMBLISS, CHARLENE2510 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---CLAYTON, MELISSA B98 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COOK, KALEB LEBRON5907 GETTYSBURG DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE1818NEWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL,---COX, AMANDA PAIGE1903 RIVERWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA2709 CITICO AVENUE H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAVIS, MANZINEE RALFEEL108 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOBBS, LISA MICHELLE7653 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ELMORE, MADISON7312 VALLEY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---FORTSON, ROBERT SAMUEL5810 WELLWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401---FOUTZ, DIANN M727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARNER, DWIGHT1610 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063133Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---GASS, SABRINA JEAN3742 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 373439998Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GILDON, KYAIR JONTE1012 N LARCHMONT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH---HARRIS, RUQUEZ4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED---HARRIS, TIMOTHY KIT433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARRISON, EDDIE LEON2072 LAKESIDE LN LAKESITE, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HENLEY, MICHAEL HEATH9749 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUDGINS, NEKO LASHONE2615 E 21ST ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HUGHES, JEREMY BRYANTUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---KELLOGG, LEARLENE700 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113318Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOFTY, RONALD L188 THOROUGHBRED DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---MAY, NOAH HAVEN8664 DAISEY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MCANALLY, SARAH GRACE3495 WEST SIDE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/UNDER 50---MCCLENDON, FREDRICK LOGAN1602 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCOY, STEVE DANIEL4203 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MITCHELL, BRADLEY SCOTT364 SHELTON ST GRAYSVILLE, 373385115Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MUNSON, DANIEL JOSEPH3131 MTN CREEK RD APT DB3 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NEAL, DEARIS JUWAN1142 PIERCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)---NERREN, RICHARD ALLEN405 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PETERSON, JOSHUA COLIN5305 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PEYTON, CHRISTOPHER KENNETH431 STONRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR2257 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---RAINES, GARY LEE3430 HARRSON CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE---RIDLEY, ZOE KAY2820 SCENIC HWY RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SELLERS, KEISHA MICHELLE1900 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, JOSHUA BRICE118 GRAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF PSILORYBIN MUSHROOM---SPARKS, ANTONIO GERRAL2724 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, TAYSHAWN D7673 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163542Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THRASHER, JOHNNY L713 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WALDEN, ROBERT DENNIS12 NORTH SEMINOLE BRAINERD, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL1707 PLUM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00---WILLIAMSON, JAMES CONNER503 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)---WILSON, JOSHUA RYAN3221 GENEVA TRL APT H6 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---YOUNG, MUHAMMAD KENE200 SAWYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

