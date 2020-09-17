Hamilton County Has 1 More Death From Virus And 42 New Cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Thursday is 42. The new total is 9,049. There has been one more death, said the county Health Department, for a total of 89.

There have been 7,675 people recover from the virus in the county and there are currently 1,285 active cases.

There are 71 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from coronavirus and one suspected case, including 32 Hamilton County residents. Eighteen are in ICU.



Tennessee had 13 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,164, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,053 new cases in the state for a total of 178,140.



The state currently has 823 people hospitalized from the virus, nine more than on Wednesday.



There have been 161,707 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.559 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 29,521 cases, up 129; 440 deaths



Davidson County: 25,652 cases, up 74; 284 deaths



Knox County: 8,577 cases, up 93; 68 deaths



Bledsoe County: 838 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,779 cases, up 12; 16 deaths



Grundy County: 203 cases, up 5; 5 deaths



Marion County: 476 cases, up 7; 7 deaths



Meigs County: 208 cases; 3 deaths



Polk County: 369 cases, down 1; 11 deaths



Rhea County: 754 cases, up 3; 11 deaths



Sequatchie County: 211 cases, down 2; 3 deaths