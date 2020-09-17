 Thursday, September 17, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 1 More Death From Virus And 42 New Cases

Thursday, September 17, 2020

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Thursday is 42. The new total is 9,049.  There has been one more death, said the county Health Department, for a total of 89. 

There have been 7,675 people recover from the virus in the county and there are currently 1,285 active cases. 

There are 71 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from coronavirus and one suspected case, including 32 Hamilton County residents.  Eighteen are in ICU. 

Tennessee had 13 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,164, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,053 new cases in the state for a total of 178,140.

The state currently has 823 people hospitalized from the virus, nine more than on Wednesday. 

There have been 161,707 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).

Testing numbers are above 2.559 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 29,521 cases, up 129; 440 deaths

Davidson County: 25,652 cases, up 74; 284 deaths

Knox County: 8,577 cases, up 93; 68 deaths

Bledsoe County:  838 cases, up 1; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 2,779 cases, up 12; 16 deaths

Grundy County: 203 cases, up 5; 5 deaths

Marion County: 476 cases, up 7; 7 deaths

Meigs County: 208 cases; 3 deaths

Polk County: 369 cases, down 1; 11 deaths

Rhea County: 754 cases, up 3; 11 deaths

Sequatchie County: 211 cases, down 2; 3 deaths


CARTA Makes Bus Stops More Accessible

City Beer Board Hears 1st Violation Since Start Of COVID-19; Mexiville Gets Letter Of Reprimand

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 300,000; Chattooga County Has 4 More Deaths


CARTA has used grant money to make their bus stops more accessible to the public, something discussed during their Thursday meeting. Greg Harold said the $524,010 grant’s purpose was to “identify ... (click for more)

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard at the city beer board meeting on Thursday morning - the first violation hearing conducted using Zoom. Chattanooga Police Officer John ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 56 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,474. There were 1,901 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



CARTA has used grant money to make their bus stops more accessible to the public, something discussed during their Thursday meeting. Greg Harold said the $524,010 grant’s purpose was to “identify and correct barriers to pedestrian accessibility in relation to Transit Stops.” According to the presentation, the construction began in late-February and finished on July 27. While ... (click for more)

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard at the city beer board meeting on Thursday morning - the first violation hearing conducted using Zoom. Chattanooga Police Officer John Collins said for several days prior to Aug. 30 he began receiving complaints that Mexiville Mexican Restaurant, 809 Market St., had started operating as a nightclub instead of a restaurant. ... (click for more)

City Arborist Gene Hyde Saw The Forest For The Trees

Even with sincere environmental and conservation aspirations, it is unusual for a municipality to employ an arborist and city forestry expert. The city of Chattanooga and its mayors— from many administrations ago—are to be congratulated for possessing the foresight, good judgment and environmental stewardship that enabled Gene Hyde to serve our city. Associated with my environmental ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dems Cost Us $2B

It is hardly a secret that a covey of inept Democratic Governors and the Democratic Mayors of some of the largest cities in the United States have willfully enabled horrible and unconscionable terror and destruction in places like Minneapolis, Portland, New York and Chicago. It was just learned that Wednesday the rioting by criminals that has occurred this summer cost our country ... (click for more)

Veteran Leadership - Zeca and Hernandez Propel CFC to Conference Title

The second goal in CFC’s 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA’s Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC’s Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start. Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda’s team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. “I started ... (click for more)


