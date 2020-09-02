Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD

635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

----

BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN

3219 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

----

BLEVINS, JAMES L

103 E.

PALISADES DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----BLEVINS, PRESLEY BROOKE629 MCKAID RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATION----BODDIE, TONY LEBRON4719 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC----BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT1111 ROSE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----COURTER, ROBERT W116 PINE HURST AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEDOMESTIC ASSAULT----DANIEL, TIMOTHY BRIAN9104 OLD HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----DUNN, SCOTT KENDRICKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT----ESSIE, MAURICE JVANHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE4209 AUBURN HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----FORSTER, APRIL N267 CAROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES2880 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT.1 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON113 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374102208Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1000----GROSS, DANIEL MASSEY917 HULAND ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAUTO BURGLARY----HANKS, TANNER JAMES4208 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY1506 KARWILL LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)----HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL1303 SHERIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)----HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS1529 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----JOHNSON, JUMAAME S1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081819Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)----JONES, KENNADY LE BRAIA7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT. 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTFELONY EVADING ARREST----JUAREZ, BRIAN JOSHUA518 SIMS DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----KELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA213 MARILYN DRIVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----KING, BRANDON MONTRELL2516 KIRBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON7409 HARPRER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----LEETH, HANNAH GRACE4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAREGISTRATION, EXPIRED----LEONARD, DREW DILLON69 MILL LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE----LESTER, CAITLIN L108 SAWYER ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II----LOCKLIN, THEODORE2406 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)----LOVELADY, STEVEN2737 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLEDOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE----MARTER, KALEB CHANCE4102 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MCCALEB, QUINTIS1096 NORTH HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN7920 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)DOMESTIC ASSAULT----MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY425 CHEROKEE BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----MURRAY, JARED105 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFELONY VANDALISM----NICHOLS, VANESSA245 DOESKIN TR SMYRNA, 30082Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)----ORTIZ, ADAM6320 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----ORTIZ, MATOS ADRIANALIZ2974 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000----PALMER, JUNIOR FLOYD7512 MOSES ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION----PICCA, JESSE JAMES1959 PEA VINE RD ROCKS SPRINGS,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----PRICE, LORIE DIANA822 PICKET GULF RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND----REID, ISZIAH THOMAS2375 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS----RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----ROSHELLE, MANIKA SHANEA4903 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDOMESTIC ASSAULT----ROYER, BRANDON KIP3525 COMMON LANE EAST RIDHE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)----RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR2713 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062437Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT----SAN, PUTSANGKUM4411 ALABAMA AVENUE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SCHNELLOR, JAMIE MARIEWEAVER ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SELCER, AARON DAVID629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS----SELCER, GARY EDWARD629 BARKER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----SHATTLE, DEBORAH C1814 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT ( DOMESTIC )----SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE91229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE----SMITH, PATTI ELIZABETHHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)----UPSHAW, SABRINA ANNETTE1300 SIDE CREEK WAY APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL1502 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500----WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYTHEFT OVER $1,000----WILKEY, RONALD BERNARD8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----WILLIAMS, KEVIN LADELL1804 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING (AGGRAVATED)

Here are the mug shots:

BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/04/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COURTER, ROBERT W

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 06/03/1955

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/01/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/10/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) JONES, KENNADY LE BRAIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FELONY EVADING ARREST JUAREZ, BRIAN JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KING, BRANDON MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LEETH, HANNAH GRACE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED LOVELADY, STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE MARTER, KALEB CHANCE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/21/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MURRAY, JARED

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FELONY VANDALISM NICHOLS, VANESSA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) PALMER, JUNIOR FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/22/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION PRICE, LORIE DIANA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/28/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

