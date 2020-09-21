Man, 23, Who Served Federal Sentence, Then A Revoked Term Is Now Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Police said a 23-year-old Chattanooga man who earlier spent time in federal prison, then got into trouble again, has now been charged with aggravated robbery.

Demetrick Wynn, of 2212 Bennett Ave., was involved in a robbery near his home on Sept. 2, police said.

A man told police he was selling an IPhone on Facebook Marketplace, and he met a man behind 2215 Bennett Ave. He said the man he had met on Facebook was the same one who got out of a car.

He said the man approached him and asked to see the phone. He said he told the man he could not see the phone until he produced the money.

He said the man then went back to the vehicle, then returned with a red fanny pack. There was a gun inside. He demanded that the man, who had a small child in his lap, hand over the phone.

The victim said the man pointed the gun both at him and at his son.

He said he gave the man the phone, and the man left in the gray Nissan. There was another black male inside. He said he followed the car for a few minutes, but ended up losing it.

He identified Wynn as the gunman.

Wynn in 2017 was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release on a gun charge. Officers went to his home on March 30, 2016, on a probation check and found a revolver in his room.

Wynn, who had prior felonies of aggravated burglary and theft, said he had the gun for protection. He said he bought it on the street for $200. Asked why there was a round missing, he said the prior night he fired a shot in the air at a friend's house.

After serving that term Wynn was at a Salvation Army halfway house and absconded. He got an additional five months in February of this year.