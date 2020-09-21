 Monday, September 21, 2020 Weather

Man, 23, Who Served Federal Sentence, Then A Revoked Term Is Now Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Demetrick Wynn
Police said a 23-year-old Chattanooga man who earlier spent time in federal prison, then got into trouble again, has now been charged with aggravated robbery.

Demetrick Wynn, of 2212 Bennett Ave., was involved in a robbery near his home on Sept. 2, police said.

A man told police he was selling an IPhone on Facebook Marketplace, and he met a man behind 2215 Bennett Ave. He said the man he had met on Facebook was the same one who got out of a car.

He said the man approached him and asked to see the phone. He said he told the man he could not see the phone until he produced the money. 

He said the man then went back to the vehicle, then returned with a red fanny pack. There was a gun inside. He demanded that the man, who had a small child in his lap, hand over the phone.

The victim said the man pointed the gun both at him and at his son.

He said he gave the man the phone, and the man left in the gray Nissan. There was another black male inside. He said he followed the car for a few minutes, but ended up losing it.

He identified Wynn as the gunman.

Wynn in 2017 was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release on a gun charge. Officers went to his home on March 30, 2016, on a probation check and found a revolver in his room.

Wynn, who had prior felonies of aggravated burglary and theft, said he had the gun for protection. He said he bought it on the street for $200. Asked why there was a round missing, he said the prior night he fired a shot in the air at a friend's house.

After serving that term Wynn was at a Salvation Army halfway house and absconded. He got an additional five months in February of this year. 

 

 


Cole Howard Charged With Stealing From Neighbor

Business And Civic Leader Bob Caldwell Dies At His Lookout Mountain Home At 97


Cole Howard Charged With Stealing From Neighbor

A man suspected of stealing from his childhood neighbor in July is in custody. Police responded to an in-progress burglary on Beason Drive on July 17. Police said they noticed the door being forced open, but that no person was at the scene. The homeowner came around and showed police surveillance video of what happened. Police said the video showed a white male drive onto ... (click for more)

Man, 23, Who Served Federal Sentence, Then A Revoked Term Is Now Charged With Aggravated Robbery

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Thank You, Bill Zinkeler

There is one story in the Bible that I try to never forget. It’s the one where the Lord Jesus healed 10 lepers but only one came back with thanks. Man, forget those other nine … I strive to be the one who comes back. After all God has done in my life … I may fail again and again. I may be ‘a back-slider,’ and a disappointment to the Kingdom, but, brother, not thanking God every ... (click for more)

Dalton State Cross Country Takes First At Home Meet

The Lady Roadrunners invited some local teams and individual athletes to compete in a small, rare home meet. It was a treat for the locals who showed up to cheer for the hometown team on the relatively cool Friday evening. The Roadrunners did not disappoint as, along the way to the team victory, the top five runners shaved two minutes from the average of their previous meet. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Hope To Have Mays For Carolina Opener

KNOXVILLE – Although Tennessee has yet to hear from the SEC regarding Cade Mays’ eligibility, the Vols began their first game week of the fall expecting to have the offensive lineman for Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound junior, who transferred from Georgia during the offseason, was granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA last week. He ... (click for more)


