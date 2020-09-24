Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT

5908 GRASTON AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123608

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

ANDERSON, JAMES PAUL

394 SOUTH POPE APT 1 ATHENS, 30605

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

---

BATTLE, CEDRIC DEWAYNE

5004 N MOORE LANE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROUILLARD, SANDRA LYNN

530 TIMBERLINKS SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CAR JACKING

---

BUTTS, TERRY BURTON

287 STANDIFER CIR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CASEY, THADDEUS MARSHALL

910 SCHOLAR CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON

603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COBBLE, ADAM THOMAS

2029 LAKE FRANCIS ROAD NE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COPES, EDWIN

388 C ANDERSON ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL

206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, RICKY LEBRON

3006 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

DEWITT, ROBERT ERIC

258 DAILY HILLS TERRACE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DODSON, DANIEL STEVEN

1626 SOUTH SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD

2520 WOODFIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000.00)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000.00)

---

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY

1365 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

ELKINS, JAMES E

137 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054613

Age at Arrest: 81 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

---

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN

2856 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000.00)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000.))

---

GLOVER, TYLER ANDERSON

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1213 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HARRIS, AUSTIN LEWIS

2905 WESTSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

---

HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN

5117 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HIGGINS, JASON TRAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOODENPYLE, ROBERT GENE

104 JOYCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOWARD, KEUNTEZ MELIECK

1332 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

LOLLIS, SHANDECE M

714 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MARLER, JESSE BRANDON

191 EVERGREEN CIRCLE HENDERSONVILLE, 37075

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)

---

MOSTELLER, DONOVAN BLAKE

1644 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED

SIMPLE POSS SCH I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

OTT, CHRISTOPHER

508 WOODCROFT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA126 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RICHARDSON, ROBERT STEFFNER6462 LONGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACT---ROBERTS, LAURA BELL3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---ROWE, JENNIFER AUTUMN4250 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE---SANDERS, SELENA SHONTAPO BOX 141 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON1117 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE2160 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043130Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, DAVID J5718 TAGGERT DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULT---STAILEY, ASHLEY NICOLE3352 CENTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---SUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD1010 KENNY WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TANNER, HOWARD DEVON9823 DALLAS HOLLOW RD APT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TRAMMELL, THEON D9 BUTLER ST ROME, 30161Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FLOYD CO, GA)---WATT, MICHAEL ANGELO2102 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTSTALKINGHARASSMENT---WEBB, WENDY LEANN3156 S LEE HWY LOT 11 MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITAKER, WENDY N729 PARKWAY RD TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WHITMOYER, VANESSA1312 ELY RD APT 6 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILLIAMS, MONTEL EUGENE5208 WOODLAND VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WOODS, KESHAWN603. BONNYLASSIE EAST RIDGE, 37197Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots:

