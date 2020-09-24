 Thursday, September 24, 2020 64.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT 
5908 GRASTON AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123608 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
ANDERSON, JAMES PAUL 
394 SOUTH POPE APT 1 ATHENS, 30605 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
BATTLE, CEDRIC DEWAYNE 
5004 N MOORE LANE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROUILLARD, SANDRA LYNN 
530 TIMBERLINKS SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE 
4702 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CAR JACKING
---
BUTTS, TERRY BURTON 
287 STANDIFER CIR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CASEY, THADDEUS MARSHALL 
910 SCHOLAR CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CLARK, ZECHARIAH QUINTON 
603 COUNTY ROAD 291 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COBBLE, ADAM THOMAS 
2029 LAKE FRANCIS ROAD NE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COPES, EDWIN 
388 C ANDERSON ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL 
206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, RICKY LEBRON 
3006 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DEWITT, ROBERT ERIC 
258 DAILY HILLS TERRACE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DODSON, DANIEL STEVEN 
1626 SOUTH SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD 
2520 WOODFIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000.00)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000.00)
---
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY 
1365 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
ELKINS, JAMES E 
137 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054613 
Age at Arrest: 81 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN 
2856 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000.00)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000.))
---
GLOVER, TYLER ANDERSON 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1213 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARRIS, AUSTIN LEWIS 
2905 WESTSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
---
HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN 
5117 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOODENPYLE, ROBERT GENE 
104 JOYCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOWARD, KEUNTEZ MELIECK 
1332 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
LOLLIS, SHANDECE M 
714 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARLER, JESSE BRANDON 
191 EVERGREEN CIRCLE HENDERSONVILLE, 37075 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)
---
MOSTELLER, DONOVAN BLAKE 
1644 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
SIMPLE POSS SCH I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OTT, CHRISTOPHER 
508 WOODCROFT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA 
126 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RICHARDSON, ROBERT STEFFNER 
6462 LONGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACT
---
ROBERTS, LAURA BELL 
3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
ROWE, JENNIFER AUTUMN 
4250 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
---
SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA 
PO BOX 141 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON 
1117 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE 
2160 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043130 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, DAVID J 
5718 TAGGERT DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STAILEY, ASHLEY NICOLE 
3352 CENTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
SUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD 
1010 KENNY WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TANNER, HOWARD DEVON 
9823 DALLAS HOLLOW RD APT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TRAMMELL, THEON D 
9 BUTLER ST ROME, 30161 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FLOYD CO, GA)
---
WATT, MICHAEL ANGELO 
2102 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
WEBB, WENDY LEANN 
3156 S LEE HWY LOT 11 MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITAKER, WENDY N 
729 PARKWAY RD TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WHITMOYER, VANESSA 
1312 ELY RD APT 6 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WILLIAMS, MONTEL EUGENE 
5208 WOODLAND VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR 
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WOODS, KESHAWN 
603. BONNYLASSIE EAST RIDGE, 37197 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR 
713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

