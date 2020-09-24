September 24, 2020
Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 18-24:
09-18-20
Griffith, Zachery David, 27, of 2122 Eledena Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT
5908 GRASTON AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123608
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION ... (click for more)
Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 18-24:
09-18-20
Griffith, Zachery David, 27, of 2122 Eledena Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession of schedule II drug(s).
Costa-Smiley, Kimberly Lee, 55, of 1414 Millbro Circle, East Ridge, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Ray, Paulette Danielle, 49, of 1414 Millbro ... (click for more)
One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service.
Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)
I have been in the news business as a writer my entire life and the main cornerstone of any story is the truth. Later, as an opinion writer, I was enabled to interject exactly that, my “opinion,” which sometimes will differ from that of the readers, yet the strongest point in all arguments is fact. As a vociferous reader, I am becoming more concerned over the bias in the mainstream ... (click for more)
The Champions Club, a private lifestyle and golf club located in Ooltewah, announces the official rebranding and renaming of the club to The Ooltewah Club. The rebrand celebrates the recent completion of a more than $1 million renovation to the facilities and coincides with the new ownership and management company’s commitment to the continued improvement of the club.
Overseen ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga FC soccer team opened the NISA Fall Tournament with a 2-0 win over the LA Force on Wednesday night in Detroit.
Sean Hoffstatter scored in the 45th minute and Darwin Lom scored 63rd minute.
CFC will play their second game of round robin games on Monday, September 28 against Cal United Strikers FC.
The Fall NISA tournament is being played in Detroit September ... (click for more)