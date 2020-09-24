Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 18-24:

09-18-20

Griffith, Zachery David, 27, of 2122 Eledena Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession of schedule II drug(s).

Costa-Smiley, Kimberly Lee, 55, of 1414 Millbro Circle, East Ridge, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

Ray, Paulette Danielle, 49, of 1414 Millbro Circle, East Ridge, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

Sylvester, Rudy, 33, of Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of unlawful conduct during 911 call.

09-19-20

Draughon, Krisden Louise, 32, of 1306 W End Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of obstruction of officers, theft by shoplifting, giving false name to officers, criminal interference with government property, possession of methamphetamine.

Proctor, Kelby Lee, 21, of 631 N. Peppercorn Lane, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container.

09-20-20

Buckner, Millie Ann, 38, of 5842 South Highway 41, Chickamauga, FA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

Davis, China Lee, 44, of 4199 Dayton Ave., Graysville, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

Roach, Whitney Lashay, 29, of 203 W. 10th Street, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

09-22-20

Bickham, Jasmyn Lorene, 29, of 999 E. Baseline Road, Tempe, AZ arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of prohibited drug related objects, possession of schedule I drugs, and possession of schedule II drugs.

09-22-20

McCrary, Michael James, 30, of 1109 Henderson Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

Clark, Jason Dewayne, 44, of 166 Mack Smith Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession/manufacturing of certain controlled substances, convicted felon prohibited from firearm possession.

Kemp, Charles Bradford, 45, of 2123 18th Ave. E., Tuscaloosa, AL arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and possession/manufacturing of certain controlled substances.

Rogers, Barry Anthony, 49, of 69 Dietz Road, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession/manufacturing of certain controlled substances, and possession of prohibited drug related objects.