New $7 Million Residential Development Planned Near Red Wolves Stadium; Lottery To Be Held For Candidate Tent Spots Near Polling Site

A new housing development is being planned in East Ridge. It will sit on 2.12 acres at 6501,6505,6509 and 6513 McCall Road in the Lansdell neighborhood, near the new Red Wolves stadium. A zoning change from R-2 to C-4 Planned Commerce Center District was approved on the first reading Thursday night at the East Ridge City Council meeting. C-4 zoning allows many uses, but the planning commission has restricted the use to residential only. The developers requested the C-4 zoning instead of RTZ, residential townhouse zoning because the set-back from the street is less. The plan is to build a $7 million development of apartments, townhouses and condominiums on the property.

During the citizens' participation portion of the meeting, Mayor Brian Williams read letters from two residents who live in Lansdell, and both supported the plan for new housing because it would replace duplexes where trouble has originated in the past and because blocking off the roads would mean less traffic on their streets. Other council members had received phone calls all in favor of the development, but some people have questions that can be answered at the public hearing regarding the project, that will be held at the next council meeting on Oct. 8 before the second vote. People who live within 300 feet of the property will be notified and a sign announcing the public hearing will be put at the entrance to the subdivision. The concept of creating cul-de-sacs in the neighborhood will also be under discussion at that meeting to hear the public’s opinion.

Upgrades continue to be made at Camp Jordan. The council approved a loan agreement between the city and the Public Building Authority of the city of Clarksville, Tn., which provides low cost financing to municipalities in the state. The loan is for an amount not to exceed $1,800,000 at the interest rate of 2.54 percent for 15 years. The money will be drawn down as needed, said Financial Director Diane Qualls and interest will only be paid on what is actually used. Four new soccer fields, one multi-use field and a parking lot with 200 spaces will be built with the money.

City Manager Chris Dorsey and Fire Chief Mike Williams both dispelled conversation that has been spreading on social media about the fire department needing a new ladder truck and asking to buy it using hotel/motel tax. The tax originated in 2005 , said Mr. Dorsey, and since then has been paid for by tourists and people who come to town to participate in sports and it has continued to be earmarked for use at Camp Jordan Park.

“We don’t need a ladder truck now,” he said. Chief Williams said that his priorities would be for a new fire engine. The ladder truck being used is now 27 years old, but the engine was rebuilt last year, and the city participates in the mutual aid agreement if there is a truck need, he said. A new ladder truck will be needed in the future but is not a priority at this time, said the chief.

The police department is in need of a new SUV Interceptor. Police Chief Stan Allen told the council that a police vehicle had been wrecked several weeks ago and was a total loss. Insurance will pay $12,925 toward the replacement cost of $40,517. The officer was not in the car at the time of the accident and was not hurt.

Approval was also given to purchase a tractor for the street department that will be used for mowing right-of-ways for a total cost of $30,877.

A resolution passed to spend $68,631 to make stormwater improvements on Boyd Street. It will be paid from the State Street Aid Fund.

At the next council meeting, the lottery for the location of tents used by candidates in the upcoming election will be discussed. All polling places have been changed and all now are at Camp Jordan Arena. The rules for locating tents previously has allowed them to be set up around city hall. That will be different for this election. A lottery meeting will be held seven days before the election. New rules that tents cannot touch trees or shrubbery are meant to protect the plants from being damaged. They also, will not be allowed to be set up on any paved area and sand bags must be used to secure all tents. This year, the Chief of Police will be in charge of drawing out and marking the sites in Camp Jordan that tents can use.