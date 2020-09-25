 Friday, September 25, 2020 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

New $7 Million Residential Development Planned Near Red Wolves Stadium; Lottery To Be Held For Candidate Tent Spots Near Polling Site

Friday, September 25, 2020 - by Gail Perry

A new housing development is being planned in East Ridge. It will sit on 2.12 acres at 6501,6505,6509 and 6513 McCall Road in the Lansdell neighborhood, near the new Red Wolves stadium. A zoning change from R-2 to C-4 Planned Commerce Center District was approved on the first reading Thursday night at the East Ridge City Council meeting. C-4 zoning allows many uses, but the planning commission has restricted the use to residential only. The developers requested the C-4 zoning instead of RTZ, residential townhouse zoning because the set-back from the street is less.

The plan is to build a $7 million development of apartments, townhouses and condominiums on the property.

 

During the citizens' participation portion of the meeting, Mayor Brian Williams read letters from two residents who live in Lansdell, and both supported the plan for new housing because it would replace duplexes where trouble has originated in the past and because blocking off the roads would mean less traffic on their streets. Other council members had received phone calls all in favor of the development, but some people have questions that can be answered at the public hearing regarding the project, that will be held at the next council meeting on Oct. 8 before the second vote. People who live within 300 feet of the property will be notified and a sign announcing the public hearing will be put at the entrance to the subdivision. The concept of creating cul-de-sacs in the neighborhood will also be under discussion at that meeting to hear the public’s opinion.

 

Upgrades continue to be made at Camp Jordan. The council approved a loan agreement between the city and the Public Building Authority of the city of Clarksville, Tn., which provides low cost financing to municipalities in the state. The loan is for an amount not to exceed $1,800,000 at the interest rate of 2.54 percent for 15 years. The money will be drawn down as needed, said Financial Director Diane Qualls and interest will only be paid on what is actually used. Four new soccer fields, one multi-use field and a parking lot with 200 spaces will be built with the money.

 

City Manager Chris Dorsey and Fire Chief Mike Williams both dispelled conversation that has been spreading on social media about the fire department needing a new ladder truck and asking to buy it using hotel/motel tax. The tax originated in 2005 , said Mr. Dorsey, and since then has been paid for by tourists and people who come to town to participate in sports and it has continued to be earmarked for use at Camp Jordan Park.

 

“We don’t need a ladder truck now,” he said. Chief Williams said that his priorities would be for a new fire engine. The ladder truck being used is now 27 years old, but the engine was rebuilt last year, and the city participates in the mutual aid agreement if there is a truck need, he said. A new ladder truck will be needed in the future but is not a priority at this time, said the chief.

 

The police department is in need of a new SUV Interceptor. Police Chief Stan Allen told the council that a police vehicle had been wrecked several weeks ago and was a total loss. Insurance will pay $12,925 toward the replacement cost of $40,517. The officer was not in the car at the time of the accident and was not hurt.

 

Approval was also given to purchase a tractor for the street department that will be used for mowing right-of-ways  for a total cost of $30,877.

 

A resolution passed to spend $68,631 to make stormwater improvements on Boyd Street. It will be paid from the State Street Aid Fund.

 

At the next council meeting, the lottery for the location of tents used by candidates in the upcoming election will be discussed. All polling places have been changed and all now are at Camp Jordan Arena. The rules for locating tents previously has allowed them to be set up around city hall. That will be different for this election. A lottery meeting will be held seven days before the election. New rules that tents cannot touch trees or shrubbery are meant to protect the plants from being damaged. They also, will not be allowed to be set up on any paved area and sand bags must be used to secure all tents. This year, the Chief of Police will be in charge of drawing out and marking the sites in Camp Jordan that tents can use.


September 25, 2020

Health Department Explains Steep Drop In COVID Active Cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County dropped significantly on Thursday. County Health Department officials said the decline was due to three factors: The Health Department is seeing a downward trend in new positive cases reported daily in Hamilton County. The Health Department changed the automatic roll-off of “active” status from 21 days to 14 days ... (click for more)

Prominent Defense Attorney Carter Schoolfield Dies At 84

Prominent criminal defense attorney Carter H. Schoolfield, 84, has died at 84 at his home on Signal Mountain. A life-long resident of the Chattanooga area, Mr. Schoolfield was an avid outdoorsman as his passion was hunting and fishing. He was known for being a fierce trial attorney. Attorney Jerry Summers said, "When Carter Schoolfield was at the top of his game, he was among ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nashville's Big Day

The Nashville Election Commission will meet this afternoon to vote on whether to conduct a city-wide special election on Dec. 5. A grass roots group says they have enough signatures to bring a controversial 34 percent tax increase to the voters. Oh, the increase has already been approved, alright, but Nashville is the state’s Waterloo argue others, and if the city government goes ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Announces The Addition Of Midfielder Cutler Coleman

Chattanooga FC is strengthening their squad as the NISA Fall Championship Tournament continues. The team today announces the signing of midfielder Cutler Coleman from Amherst College. Coleman captained Amherst to the NCAA DIII finals, earning third team All-American honors, First team All-NESCAC and Second Team All-Region. “We are very happy to have added to our roster Cutler ... (click for more)

CFC Ready For The Cosmos

Chattanooga FC’s first foray into the NISA playoff bubble was a success. They started their title march by stomping the LA Force, a team coach Peter Fuller called “perhaps the most complete team out of anybody” in the tournament. Darwin Lom and Sean “Hot Sauce” Hoffstatter both scored, but the Alec Reddington-led defense was also superb. “Personally, I look at every game as ... (click for more)


