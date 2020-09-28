Marler Charged With July 5 Shooting At Hickory Valley Road

The suspect in a July shooting has been taken into custody in Kentucky and transported to Hamilton County.

Police responded to a gunshot call on July 5 at Hickory Valley Road. Once police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound on the upper left chest. Police said medical personnel arrived on-scene and took the victim to Erlanger Hospital.

A witness told police she heard a loud "bang," and then saw the victim. The witness said the victim told them he had been shot. Police said another witness noticed a black vehicle leaving the apartment complex shortly after the shooting.

Police said an anonymous caller phoned in the next day, and said Jesse Marler, 37, was involved in the shooting.

Police said they then interviewed the victim. He said Marler contacted him and then asked to borrow money. The victim said he asked Marler to meet him at the apartment complex, and the victim said the defendant arrived in a vehicle. The victim said he hopped into the vehicle and sat next to Marler in the passenger seat.

The victim said Marler asked for $100, but he told him he did not have that kind of money available. The victim told police that Marler made this request several times. After this, Marler shot the victim. The victim said he “forced his way out of the vehicle” and the car raced away.

When shown a photo lineup, the victim identified Marler as the shooter.

Marler was transported from the Darren County Detention Center to the Hamilton County Jail on Sept. 23. He is charged with criminal homicide (attempt), along with other unrelated charges.