Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, MARY D
1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ALONZO, MARITZA
201 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH
2704 E 44TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
---
ARTIME, JENNIFER MARIE
11632 BIRCHWOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
ATKINS, SHELBY
1223 FARRIS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37912
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN
2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD
959 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD
712 OLD ROANE ST HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CROPPER, BRANDON CODY
1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
DURHAM, SAMMY KIRK
200 STRAWBERRY LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
GASTON, BENJAMIN L
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW
2611 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
HARDEN, RAYMOND TYLER
1607 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
HUGHES, JULIA ELAISY
708 NORTH ICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL
3642 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KELLOGG, JOSHUA LUKE
6317 BAY LANE HARRISON, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
118 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MANSEL, COREY REN
10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
MAYES, HIWAYAHIA JONES
2401 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON
HOMELESS , 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE
4920 CHARWOOD TRL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCROY, STEVEN KYLE
6617 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, JOSHUA A
1650 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
MOSES, WALTER THOMAS
141 OAKWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NOPPLE, ASHLEY
7024 MCCUTCHINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
---
PARKS, JATAVIUS TREVON
17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA
121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TONEY, HARRIS LEE
4724 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162316
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VANDERWEIDE, MICHAEL SHANE
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 104 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY
1117 MOSS DR, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON
5826 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHITE, RODNEY D
4017 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMS, NINO DAMONTREG
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL
7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, TERRENCE LEBRON
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E9 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIAN
RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ZACAIAS-PEREZ, EDUARDO
1506 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
