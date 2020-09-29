Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARY D

1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ALONZO, MARITZA

201 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH

2704 E 44TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

---

ARTIME, JENNIFER MARIE

11632 BIRCHWOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

---

ATKINS, SHELBY

1223 FARRIS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37912

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN

2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR

2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

---

BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD

959 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD

712 OLD ROANE ST HARRIMAN, 37748

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CROPPER, BRANDON CODY1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---DURHAM, SAMMY KIRK200 STRAWBERRY LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE IMPRISONMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---GASTON, BENJAMIN L7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW2611 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000---HARDEN, RAYMOND TYLER1607 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---HUGHES, JULIA ELAISY708 NORTH ICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL3642 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---KELLOGG, JOSHUA LUKE6317 BAY LANE HARRISON, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA118 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MANSEL, COREY REN10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---MAYES, HIWAYAHIA JONES2401 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MCCOY, ERIC LEBRONHOMELESS , 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE4920 CHARWOOD TRL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCROY, STEVEN KYLE6617 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, JOSHUA A1650 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---MOSES, WALTER THOMAS141 OAKWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 37327Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NOPPLE, ASHLEY7024 MCCUTCHINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR---PARKS, JATAVIUS TREVON17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TONEY, HARRIS LEE4724 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162316Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---VANDERWEIDE, MICHAEL SHANE4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 104 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY1117 MOSS DR, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON5826 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WHITE, RODNEY D4017 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMS, NINO DAMONTREGHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, TERRENCE LEBRON7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E9 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADESDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIANRESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESPEEDING IN WORK ZONECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ZACAIAS-PEREZ, EDUARDO1506 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

