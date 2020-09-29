 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARY D 
1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ALONZO, MARITZA 
201 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH 
2704 E 44TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
---
ARTIME, JENNIFER MARIE 
11632 BIRCHWOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
ATKINS, SHELBY 
1223 FARRIS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN 
2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR 
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD 
959 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD 
712 OLD ROANE ST HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CROPPER, BRANDON CODY 
1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
DURHAM, SAMMY KIRK 
200 STRAWBERRY LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
GASTON, BENJAMIN L 
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW 
2611 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL 
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
HARDEN, RAYMOND TYLER 
1607 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
HUGHES, JULIA ELAISY 
708 NORTH ICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL 
3642 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KELLOGG, JOSHUA LUKE 
6317 BAY LANE HARRISON, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA 
118 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MANSEL, COREY REN 
10113 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
MAYES, HIWAYAHIA JONES 
2401 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON 
HOMELESS , 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE 
4920 CHARWOOD TRL CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCROY, STEVEN KYLE 
6617 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, JOSHUA A 
1650 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
MOSES, WALTER THOMAS 
141 OAKWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NOPPLE, ASHLEY 
7024 MCCUTCHINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
---
PARKS, JATAVIUS TREVON 
17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA 
121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE 
7017 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TONEY, HARRIS LEE 
4724 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162316 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VANDERWEIDE, MICHAEL SHANE 
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 104 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOL.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY 
1117 MOSS DR, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON 
5826 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHITE, RODNEY D 
4017 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMS, NINO DAMONTREG 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL 
7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, TERRENCE LEBRON 
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E9 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADES
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROSSING HIGHWAY DIVIDER OR MEDIAN
RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ZACAIAS-PEREZ, EDUARDO 
1506 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

