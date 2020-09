Building the Blue Bridge will host a motor march on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m.

The meetup will begin at the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office parking lot at 5842 US-41 in Ringgold. The route will end at the AMC parking lot on Battlefield Parkway where people will rally on the sidewalk with flags and signs.

For more information visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/buildingthebluebridge