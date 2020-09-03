Woman Shot On Rawlings Street Tuesday Evening

A woman was shot Tuesday evening on Rawlings Street.

At approximately 8:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Chattanooga police officers were notified that a 33-year-old woman had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim indicated the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street. Officers had already responded to that area on a report of shots fired.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.