Johnthony Walker To Serve 6 Years, 1 Month In Nashville Statutory Rape Case

Thursday, September 3, 2020

The bus driver in the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus crash, has pleaded guilty in Nashville to eight counts of aggravated statutory rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The plea agreement says he is to serve six years and one month in prison.

That is consecutive to the four-year term received in Hamilton County in the Woodmore wreck.

Walker must also go on the Sex Offender Registry.

The incident relates to his contact with a 14-year-old girl at a house where he was staying in Nashville.

 


