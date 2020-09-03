Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

08-28-20

Turner, James Ryan, 27, of 515 Johns Lane, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and safety belt violation.

Chandler, Heather Lynn, 35 of 13 Dixie Lane, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

08-29-20

Ridley, Zoe Kay, 20, of 2820 Scenic Highway, Rising Fawn, GA arrested on charges of giving false name to officers, possession of marijuana less than oz., loitering or prowling, possession of schedule IV drugs, and public drunkenness.

Lucas, Troy Eugene, 46, of 3004 4th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

08-30-20

Bridgens, Matthew D., 46, of 8865 Bay View Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Cave, Casey, 32, of 4311 Milldawn Lane, Louisville, KY arrested on charge of possession of methamphetamine.

09-02-20

Pulley, Christopher Brian, 48, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and unregistered vehicle.