Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Aug. 28 - Sept. 3

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

08-28-20

Turner, James Ryan, 27, of 515 Johns Lane, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and safety belt violation.

Chandler, Heather Lynn, 35 of 13 Dixie Lane, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

08-29-20

Ridley, Zoe Kay, 20, of 2820 Scenic Highway, Rising Fawn, GA arrested on charges of giving false name to officers, possession of marijuana less than oz., loitering or prowling, possession of schedule IV drugs, and public drunkenness.

Lucas, Troy Eugene, 46, of 3004 4th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

08-30-20

Bridgens, Matthew D., 46, of 8865 Bay View Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Cave, Casey, 32, of 4311 Milldawn Lane, Louisville, KY arrested on charge of possession of methamphetamine.

09-02-20

Pulley, Christopher Brian, 48, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and unregistered vehicle.


September 3, 2020

No New Deaths Reported In Hamilton County From Coronavirus; 77 New Cases

September 3, 2020

75 More Georgia Residents Die From COVID; 2,733 New Cases


There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Wednesday, as the toll remain at 78. An additional 77 coronavirus cases were ... (click for more)

No New Deaths Reported In Hamilton County From Coronavirus; 77 New Cases

We Are At War

Roy Exum: Hooray For The Darwin Awards

USCS Sprint Car Races Fast Friday At I-75 Raceway In Sweetwater

Randy Smith: College Football Needs To Unify

