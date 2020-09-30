Bear Found Consuming Human Body In Woods Behind House Near Jellico, Tn.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the report of a black bear found consuming a deceased human body near Jellico in Campbell County.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Campbell County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to check on a person in the Duff community near Jellico and located a bear at a deceased human body in a wooded area behind a residence. It appeared that the bear, which left upon the officer’s arrival, had scavenged the body.

A TWRA wildlife officer was notified about the incident this morning and a bear trap has been set in the area of the incident. The victim’s body has been taken for an autopsy and the incident remains under investigation by TWRA, TBI, and CCSO.