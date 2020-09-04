Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 251, 263, 269, and 275
Riverside Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone.
(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by
Staff)
b. 2020-0088 William Hillner (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 7302 Jarnigan Road, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0088 William Hillner (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 7302 Jarnigan Road, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey
Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey
Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(Staff Version)
2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey
Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 Light
Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property
located at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended
for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 Light
Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property
located at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
f. 2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
unaddressed property in the 3500 block of East 51st Street, from R-1 Residential Zone
and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and Staff)
2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
unaddressed property in the 3500 block of East 51st Street, from R-1 Residential Zone
and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone.
(Applicant Version)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement, in
substantially the form attached, with Hixson United Methodist Church for use of the
athletic fields by the City of Chattanooga for the purpose of the site being used as a
public park, recreation grounds, or athletic fields, subject to the terms of the agreement,
for a term of ten (10) years. (District 3)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to
Facilities Use Agreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with
the University of Tennessee on behalf of its Chattanooga Campus, for use as an indoor
softball facility on a portion of Tax Map No. 146G-A-001 at 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue,
for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 8)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute documents necessary for the
Termination of the Right of Reversion for property conveyed to Habitat for Humanity
of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., for the purpose of affordable housing on the parcel
located at 2026 Backman Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 136D-F-004. (District
8)
HUMAN RESOURCES
d. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Timothy Hubert Brooks, as a Special
Police Officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office of the Department of
Economic and Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein,
subject to certain conditions.
e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Angela Lowery, as a Special Police Officer
(unarmed) for City Court, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain
conditions.
PLANNING
f. Hari Om Krupa, Inc./Jay Brahmani Mata, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change
in ownership, located at 5012 Highway 58, Suite 108. (District 5)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
g. A resolution authorizing payment of the annual 2020-2021 GIS application support to
NuOrgin, Inc. for maintenance and support of GIS field and mobile applications for the
Water Quality Program, in the amount of $35,000.00.
h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30020, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relative
to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City of Chattanooga Solid
Waste Processing Facility with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste
Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $37,991.61” and substituting in
lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $38,675.45”.
i. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30021, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relative
to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City Landfill with the State
of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to
exceed $1,588,003.30” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed
$1,546,300.95”.
j. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30022, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relative
to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City Landfill, Lateral
Expansion Area 3, with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management,
by deleting “an amount not to exceed $7,886,230.73” and substituting in lieu thereof
“an amount not to exceed $8,028,182.88”.
k. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30023, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relative
to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the Summit Sanitary Landfill
with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an
amount not to exceed $1,574,774.19” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not
to exceed $1,424,995.67”.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
a) Jay Brahmani Mata, Inc. d/b/a Easy Liquor and Wine - Certificate of Compliance
(District 5)
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).
3. Special Presentation.
Public Hearing on Amendments to FY21 Budgets
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 251, 263, 269, and 275
Riverside Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by
Staff)
b. 2020-0088 William Hillner (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 7302 Jarnigan Road, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0088 William Hillner (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 7302 Jarnigan Road, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey
Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey
Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(Staff Version)
2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey
Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 Light
Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property
located at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended
for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 Light
Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property
located at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
f. 2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
unaddressed property in the 3500 block of East 51st Street, from R-1 Residential Zone
and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and Staff)
2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
unaddressed property in the 3500 block of East 51st Street, from R-1 Residential Zone
and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone.
(Applicant Version)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. MR-2020-0042 MAP Engineers (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a sewer easement located at 2700-2800 Northpoint Boulevard, Tax Map
Nos. 110J-A-007, 110J-A-007.03, and 110J-A-007.04, as detailed on the attached map.
(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)
b. MR-2020-0050 Clayton, Inc. c/o Tim Meyle (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning a sewer easement located at the 8000 block of Volkswagen Drive, Tax
Map No. 130-001.18, as detailed on the attached map. (District 6) (Recommended
for approval by Public Works)
c. MR-2020-0067 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning
a sewer easement located at the 1000 block of Main Street and Fillmore Street, Tax
Map No. 148P-K-002, as detailed on the attached map. (District 8) (Recommended
for approval by Public Works)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development, in conjunction with the City Treasury Department, to renew
an agreement, in substantially the form attached, with OpenGov.Inc. (formerly
ViewPoint Government Solutions) for operating software for the Land Development
Office for the second year of a three (3) year term, with an option to renew for an
additional one (1) year term, for a total of three (3) years, in the amount of $152,320.80.
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to renew the contract with First Horizon
Bank for commercial and general banking services, including lockbox services, payroll
cards, dial accounts and for the collection of sewer payments, property taxes, and water
quality fees locations for the third and final one (1) year renewal period ending
November 7, 2021, for an estimated amount of $47,000.00.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
c. A resolution authorizing the payment of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML)
membership dues for 2020-2021 based upon the City’s population as reported with the
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), Local
Planning Assistance Office, certified by the 2020 Census, and updated by the DECD
annually, in the amount of $40,800.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Hazen and Sawyer
relative to Contract No. W-17-004-101, Wet Weather Combined Sewer Storage Phase
1, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $310,577.89, for a revised
contract amount of $2,362,974.14. (District 1) (Consent Decree)
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Haren Construction
Company of Etowah, TN, relative to Contract No. W-15-009-201, MBWWTP Control
Room Upgrades, for an increased amount of $97,437.31, to release the remaining
contingency amount of $2,562.69, for a revised contract amount of $1,877,683.06.
(District 1)
f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Kleenco
Construction of Tennessee, Inc. relative to Contract No. S-18-012-201, Appling Street
Drainage Improvements, for a decreased amount of $195,034.99, to release the
contingency amount of $100,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $873,049.01.
(District 8)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.