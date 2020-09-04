Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero

Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 251, 263, 269, and 275

Riverside Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot

Line Zone.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial byStaff)b. 2020-0088 William Hillner (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 7302 Jarnigan Road, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0088 William Hillner (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 7302 Jarnigan Road, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 JerseyPike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 JerseyPike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions.(Staff Version)2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 JerseyPike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 LightIndustrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone propertylocated at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommendedfor approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 LightIndustrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone propertylocated at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Staff Version)2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneunaddressed property in the 3500 block of East 51st Street, from R-1 Residential Zoneand R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone,subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planningand Staff)2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneunaddressed property in the 3500 block of East 51st Street, from R-1 Residential Zoneand R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone.(Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement, insubstantially the form attached, with Hixson United Methodist Church for use of theathletic fields by the City of Chattanooga for the purpose of the site being used as apublic park, recreation grounds, or athletic fields, subject to the terms of the agreement,for a term of ten (10) years. (District 3)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment toFacilities Use Agreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, withthe University of Tennessee on behalf of its Chattanooga Campus, for use as an indoorsoftball facility on a portion of Tax Map No. 146G-A-001 at 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue,for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 8)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute documents necessary for theTermination of the Right of Reversion for property conveyed to Habitat for Humanityof Greater Chattanooga, Inc., for the purpose of affordable housing on the parcellocated at 2026 Backman Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 136D-F-004. (District8)HUMAN RESOURCESd. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Timothy Hubert Brooks, as a SpecialPolice Officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office of the Department ofEconomic and Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein,subject to certain conditions.e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Angela Lowery, as a Special Police Officer(unarmed) for City Court, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certainconditions.PLANNINGf. Hari Om Krupa, Inc./Jay Brahmani Mata, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, changein ownership, located at 5012 Highway 58, Suite 108. (District 5)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing payment of the annual 2020-2021 GIS application support toNuOrgin, Inc. for maintenance and support of GIS field and mobile applications for theWater Quality Program, in the amount of $35,000.00.h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30020, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relativeto the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City of Chattanooga SolidWaste Processing Facility with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid WasteManagement, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $37,991.61” and substituting inlieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $38,675.45”.i. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30021, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relativeto the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City Landfill with the Stateof Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not toexceed $1,588,003.30” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed$1,546,300.95”.j. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30022, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relativeto the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City Landfill, LateralExpansion Area 3, with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management,by deleting “an amount not to exceed $7,886,230.73” and substituting in lieu thereof“an amount not to exceed $8,028,182.88”.k. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30023, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relativeto the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the Summit Sanitary Landfillwith the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “anamount not to exceed $1,574,774.19” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount notto exceed $1,424,995.67”.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.a) Jay Brahmani Mata, Inc. d/b/a Easy Liquor and Wine - Certificate of Compliance(District 5)X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.Public Hearing on Amendments to FY21 Budgets4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). MR-2020-0042 MAP Engineers (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a sewer easement located at 2700-2800 Northpoint Boulevard, Tax MapNos. 110J-A-007, 110J-A-007.03, and 110J-A-007.04, as detailed on the attached map.(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)b. MR-2020-0050 Clayton, Inc. c/o Tim Meyle (Abandonment). An ordinance closingand abandoning a sewer easement located at the 8000 block of Volkswagen Drive, TaxMap No. 130-001.18, as detailed on the attached map. (District 6) (Recommendedfor approval by Public Works)c. MR-2020-0067 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoninga sewer easement located at the 1000 block of Main Street and Fillmore Street, TaxMap No. 148P-K-002, as detailed on the attached map. (District 8) (Recommendedfor approval by Public Works)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development, in conjunction with the City Treasury Department, to renewan agreement, in substantially the form attached, with OpenGov.Inc. (formerlyViewPoint Government Solutions) for operating software for the Land DevelopmentOffice for the second year of a three (3) year term, with an option to renew for anadditional one (1) year term, for a total of three (3) years, in the amount of $152,320.80.FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to renew the contract with First HorizonBank for commercial and general banking services, including lockbox services, payrollcards, dial accounts and for the collection of sewer payments, property taxes, and waterquality fees locations for the third and final one (1) year renewal period endingNovember 7, 2021, for an estimated amount of $47,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution authorizing the payment of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML)membership dues for 2020-2021 based upon the City’s population as reported with theTennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), LocalPlanning Assistance Office, certified by the 2020 Census, and updated by the DECDannually, in the amount of $40,800.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Hazen and Sawyerrelative to Contract No. W-17-004-101, Wet Weather Combined Sewer Storage Phase1, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $310,577.89, for a revisedcontract amount of $2,362,974.14. (District 1) (Consent Decree)e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Haren ConstructionCompany of Etowah, TN, relative to Contract No. W-15-009-201, MBWWTP ControlRoom Upgrades, for an increased amount of $97,437.31, to release the remainingcontingency amount of $2,562.69, for a revised contract amount of $1,877,683.06.(District 1)f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for KleencoConstruction of Tennessee, Inc. relative to Contract No. S-18-012-201, Appling StreetDrainage Improvements, for a decreased amount of $195,034.99, to release thecontingency amount of $100,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $873,049.01.(District 8)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.