Schools To Continue 5-Day A Week Instruction In Phase 3

Friday, September 4, 2020

Hamilton County Schools will continue to follow the Phase 3 schedule for the next two-week cycle, which will mean that schools will be open five days a week for on-campus learning and follow the normal bell schedule.

Some schools may experience temporary building closures, which will require remote learning if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case. 

 

All schools will follow the Phase 3 schedule with schools open five days a week for all students opting for in-person learning through Friday, Sept. 25. The district will continue to track the latest COVID-19 data from the Hamilton County Health Department to determine if a phase change is needed. The schedule for Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, will be announced on Monday, Sept. 21, to allow families a week’s notice if there is a change to the on-campus learning schedule. 

 

School-Aged Child Care (SACC) sites will continue on the regular schedule of providing before and after school care during the five-day a week instruction in Phase 3.

 

The schedule change for on-campus learning does not affect HCS at Home or Virtual School students. Those students will continue to learn virtually from home.


Police Blotter: Man Arrives Plenty Early For Job Interview; Man Blames Wife For Tossing New Registration Decal

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Dalton Police Department Investigating Credit Card Fraud In Which Woman Spent Around $6,000


While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used stolen bank cards to rack up approximately $6,000 in fraudulent charges. The suspect and the vehicle ... (click for more)



While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the driver sitting inside. The man said he had a job interview in the morning at this business and he wanted to make sure he didn't miss it. Nothing else about the conversation with the driver ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Tennessee Legislature Has Been A Great Disappointment

The Tennessee legislature has been a great disappointment through all of this. We elected a Republican supermajority and a Republican governor with the expectation that you would stand as a bulwark against encroachments upon our rights. Instead, when our extremely disappointing governor exceeded his authority and deprived the citizens of their property and income under color ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fact: Divorces Up 34%

Lewis Grizzard, one of the funniest humans to ever include in a golf foursome, was a self-proclaimed expert on divorce. “Folks in Atlanta have bumper stickers: ‘Honk if you’ve ever been married to Lewis Grizzard.'” Once we were playing at Belle Meade in Nashville when he quipped, “And then there was the morning at the breakfast table when I said, 'So, tomorrow is your birthday … ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Team Is Close-Knit, Ready To Return And Face The New York Cosmos Sept. 12

The Chattanooga Football Club was back at practice on Thursday morning, now almost two weeks removed from their last match. While the postponement of their matchup against New Amsterdam was unexpected, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for the injury-addled club. “We’ve had some key injuries. Richard Dixson has had a little bit of a bad hamstring, and we were unsure ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)


