Hamilton County Has No New Deaths, Only 41 New Cases On Sunday; Tennessee Has 3 New Deaths

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Sunday, as the toll remain at 78 for the fifth day in a row.



An additional 41 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,394.

Tennessee had three more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,865, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,764 new cases in the state for a total of 164,126.



The state currently has 819 people hospitalized from the virus, 27 less than on Saturday.

There have been 145,359 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.327 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 27,786 cases, up 155; 402 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 24,242 cases, up 241; 264 deaths



Knox County: 7,203 cases, up 150; 64 deaths



Bledsoe County: 802 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,578 cases, up 9; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 634 cases, up 20; 5 deaths



Grundy County: 158 cases, up 3; 3 deaths



Marion County: 386 cases, up 9; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 864 cases, up 8; 24 deaths



Meigs County: 180 cases, up 5; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 871 cases, up 12; 15 deaths



Polk County: 351 cases, up 1; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 683 cases, up 12; 5 deaths



Sequatchie County: 174 cases, up 4; 2 deaths