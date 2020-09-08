 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Who Led Police On Multi-State Chase Driving Stolen Car In Late May Is Now In Custody

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A man who led police on a multi-state chase in late May was taken into custody on Saturday.

Police observed a beige Mazda traveling on Interstate 75 on May 29, with an officer learning the vehicle could be stolen and that the occupant, Jeremy Conner, 49, was the suspect in the burglary. Police then began to follow the vehicle, but did not turn on their lights yet as the officer waited for other units.

Police said the Mazda began to change lanes in an attempt to shake the police car. The Mazda abruptly changed lanes to I-75 on the 24/75 split. At this point, officers turned on emergency equipment on Interstate 75 South, but the car would not stop.

Police said the Mazda continued to drive down the interstate at 75 MPH and into Georgia. The vehicle made a u-turn at Exit 363 and then a right on Cloud Springs Road. After driving on Cloud Springs for a while, the car then made a right turn onto Ringgold Road. Police said this maneuver almost caused a wreck.

Police said they were able to pull up beside the vehicle and identify the driver. After turning on West Highland, the Mazda continued the chase through a neighborhood. The Mazda was later tracked to some woods, where it was sitting unoccupied. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s office arrived soon thereafter, but their K-9 unit could not find the suspects.

Police said they found a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, and paperwork belonging to Conner and Dawn Robinson. Police also saw two sets of footprints leading away from the car.

Conner was taken into custody on Saturday. He is facing charges of reckless driving, theft of property over $1,000, failure to exercise due care, speeding, stop sign violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license.


Opinion

Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From The ‘Crossroads’

Early Saturday night – it was still daylight in Pittsburgh – a well-dressed and well-mannered crowd (mostly seniors) was enjoying the September air at a tony restaurant, its seating in it’ pleasant outdoor area full. Suddenly from around the corner came a Black Lives Matter mob, descending with fury on the innocent diners. Immediately several miscreants jumped inside the patio’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)


