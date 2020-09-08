Man Who Led Police On Multi-State Chase Driving Stolen Car In Late May Is Now In Custody

A man who led police on a multi-state chase in late May was taken into custody on Saturday.

Police observed a beige Mazda traveling on Interstate 75 on May 29, with an officer learning the vehicle could be stolen and that the occupant, Jeremy Conner, 49, was the suspect in the burglary. Police then began to follow the vehicle, but did not turn on their lights yet as the officer waited for other units.



Police said the Mazda began to change lanes in an attempt to shake the police car. The Mazda abruptly changed lanes to I-75 on the 24/75 split. At this point, officers turned on emergency equipment on Interstate 75 South, but the car would not stop.



Police said the Mazda continued to drive down the interstate at 75 MPH and into Georgia. The vehicle made a u-turn at Exit 363 and then a right on Cloud Springs Road. After driving on Cloud Springs for a while, the car then made a right turn onto Ringgold Road. Police said this maneuver almost caused a wreck.

Police said they were able to pull up beside the vehicle and identify the driver. After turning on West Highland, the Mazda continued the chase through a neighborhood. The Mazda was later tracked to some woods, where it was sitting unoccupied. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s office arrived soon thereafter, but their K-9 unit could not find the suspects.

Police said they found a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, and paperwork belonging to Conner and Dawn Robinson. Police also saw two sets of footprints leading away from the car.



Conner was taken into custody on Saturday. He is facing charges of reckless driving, theft of property over $1,000, failure to exercise due care, speeding, stop sign violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license.

