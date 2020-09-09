Mobile Home And Travel Trailer Destroyed By Fire In Sale Creek

Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department battled a mobile home fire at 13740 Lillard Road on Wednesday.

At 6:50 p.m., the home owner called 911 reporting her mobile home and travel trailer was on fire. The first engine arrived on the scene reporting 3/4 of the house was on fire. Once firefighters confirm no one was in the structure, they conducted a “defensive” attack to contain the fire.



No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The mobile home and the travel trailer is a total loss. Damages are unknown at this time.

Sale Creek fire officials reported the fire was started from the homeowner’s generator and will be ruled accidental. The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist two adults with their immediate emergency needs.