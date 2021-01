Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 4-10:

WEST TIMOTHY JOHN W/M 45 OFFICER LLEWELLYN THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, OBSTRUCTION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

KING DENVER KURT W/M 25 SELF HOLD FOR COURT/TRANSPORT

SMITH NATHANIEL BLAKE W/M 18 OFFICER AGREDANO FELONY THREATS, AGG ASSAULT, BATTERY

HINES DESIREE HARLEY W/F 25 OFFICER GSP KING SPEEDING, DUI-ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINERS

WHEELAND ANGELA MARIE W/F 42 OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY PHONE CALLS

CASH GLEASON WILLIAM W/M 43 OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

WATSON ERICA DAWN W/F 38 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HOWELL VALARIE KAY W/F 51 OFFICER MCBEE HOLD FOR COURT

MARKER MAUREEN M W/F 55 OFFICER THOMASON POSS.

OF METH, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BARRETT ALICIA NICOLE W/F 36 LMJCDTF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

BARRETT MICHAEL JOE W/M 40 LMJCDTF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

POWELL HEATHER LATASHA W/F 37 LMJCDTF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

MCPHERSON MARCUS PAGE W/M 50 OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY- 1ST DEGREE (2 COUNTS), CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY- 2ND DEGREE (2 COUNTS)

MIDDLETON CHARLOTTE DIANA W/F 54 OFFICER WASIM AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, POSS OF MARIJUANA, CROSSING GUARD LINES WITH DRUGS

WELCH JESSICA GRACE W/F 30 OFFICER SCHRADER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BURTON DUSTIN DEWAYNE W/M 36 OFFICER WALKER BATTERY- FVA, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF OFFICERS- FELONY, TERRORISTIC THREATS- FELONY

PINKSTON FRANKIE IMMANUEL B/M 23 OFFICER WALKER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES

GROSS DANIEL MASSEY W/M 41 OFFICER SCARBROUGH PROBATION VIOLATION (FELONY)

GARRISON CHRIS MICHAEL W/M 38 OFFICER SIMPSON THEFT BY TAKING (M)

WIMPY ELYSIA LASHAY W/F 22 OFFICER GALYON BURLARY (F), THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE (F), ENTERING AN AUTOMOBILE (F), FAILURE TO APPEAR ( M) – TWO COUNTYS, PROBATION VIOLATION (M), FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD (F)

LEMONS CHRISTIAN LEE W/M 26 OFFICER CLARK DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO TAILLIGHT, NO INSURANCE, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF A VEHICLE

HINTON MAKEDA NECHELLE B/F 21 OFFICER CLARK FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (FELONY)

DOBSON HAllEY ELLYSSE W/F 28 OFFICER CARTER DUI REFUSAL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN

SMITH JAVON DAYLAN B/M 17 OFFICER SIMPSON AGG ASSAULT

WALKER MELISSA JILL W/F 54 LPD DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JOSHEN DEMETRICE LEBRON B/M 23 RPD CARTER PUBLIC INDECENCY

FLEETWOOD JAMES WAME B/M 29 OFFICER AGREDANO POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECT

WEBB HAYDEN BARBARA W/F 24 OFFICER AGREDANO DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE