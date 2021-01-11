Ron Drumeller Named Executive Director Of The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board announced the selection of Ron Drumeller as the Executive Director of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau. Mr. Drumeller replaces Bob Colby, who served as director of the bureau for the past 30 years.

In his role as director, Mr. Drumeller will oversee enforcement of air pollution control regulations, issuance of complex air pollution control permits, support economic growth projects, and manage the daily operations of the Bureau.

“I am extremely pleased and excited that Ron Drumeller has agreed to serve as the Executive Director of the Air Pollution Control Bureau,” said Stephen E. Meyer, chairman of the board. “He has considerable experience regarding air quality issues and a great understanding of the obligations of the bureau. On behalf of the board, we are looking forward to working with him on this challenging job.”

Mr. Drumeller comes to the bureau with over 25 years of environmental experience, which includes environmental laws and regulations. Throughout his career, Mr. Drumeller has worked in a variety of environmental areas, including hazardous waste disposal and transportation, recycling programs, and most recently air emission control, working at both Honda of America and Volkswagen Group of America (Volkswagen.) He was the first environmental employee hired by Volkswagen and was instrumental in helping it become the world’s first automotive manufacturing plant to become Platinum LEED certified. Mr. Drumeller was regularly called on to serve as the environmental spokesperson for Volkswagen because of his environmental expertise.

Mr. Drumeller said, “I am honored and delighted to be selected for this position at the Air Pollution Control Bureau. To be able to be a part of the important history of Chattanooga’s transformation from the most polluted city in America in the late 1960’s, to one of the cleanest cities in the country is something to be proud of. My desire and intention is to keep that legacy moving forward.”