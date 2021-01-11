 Monday, January 11, 2021 40.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Ron Drumeller Named Executive Director Of The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau

Monday, January 11, 2021
Ron Drumeller
Ron Drumeller

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board announced the selection of Ron Drumeller as the Executive Director of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau. Mr. Drumeller replaces Bob Colby, who served as director of the bureau for the past 30 years. 

 

In his role as director, Mr. Drumeller will oversee enforcement of air pollution control regulations, issuance of complex air pollution control permits, support economic growth projects, and manage the daily operations of the Bureau. 

 

“I am extremely pleased and excited that Ron Drumeller has agreed to serve as the Executive Director of the Air Pollution Control Bureau,” said Stephen E.

Meyer, chairman of the board.  “He has considerable experience regarding air quality issues and a great understanding of the obligations of the bureau. On behalf of the board, we are looking forward to working with him on this challenging job.”

 

Mr. Drumeller comes to the bureau with over 25 years of environmental experience, which includes environmental laws and regulations. Throughout his career, Mr. Drumeller has worked in a variety of environmental areas, including hazardous waste disposal and transportation, recycling programs, and most recently air emission control, working at both Honda of America and Volkswagen Group of America (Volkswagen.)  He was the first environmental employee hired by Volkswagen and was instrumental in helping it become the world’s first automotive manufacturing plant to become Platinum LEED certified. Mr. Drumeller was regularly called on to serve as the environmental spokesperson for Volkswagen because of his environmental expertise. 

 

Mr. Drumeller said, “I am honored and delighted to be selected for this position at the Air Pollution Control Bureau.  To be able to be a part of the important history of Chattanooga’s transformation from the most polluted city in America in the late 1960’s, to one of the cleanest cities in the country is something to be proud of.  My desire and intention is to keep that legacy moving forward.”


January 11, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 11, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

January 11, 2021

VIDEO: Mix 104.1 Interviews Rep. Fleischmann After Positive COVID-19 Test


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Representative Chuck Fleischmann Monday morning. Rep. Fleischmann confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic. He discussed ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Impeach Trump?

If what happened in Washington on Wednesday had occurred this time a year ago, not only would I have contributed to some “Dump Trump” campaign, I would have put a bumper sticker on my car. There is no way that any of us in the United States could have predicted Donald Trump’s horrid behavior after Joe Biden’s November victory. Far worse was Trump sicing his Heinz 57 varieties ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)

UTC Wrestlers 1-2 At Oklahoma State Quadrangular

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team scored a 23-16 win over Little Rock at the Oklahoma State quadrangular meet in Stillwater, Okla., today. The Mocs also dropped matches to the No. 6 Cowboys (32-9) and the Beavers (39-6) to move to 2-2 on the season. “I thought we came out and wrestled hard,” stated UTC head coach Kyle Ruschell. “We were strong in some ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors