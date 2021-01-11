Georgia Man Arrested For Auto Burglary An Attempted Theft

Dylan Simpson, 23, from Georgia, was arrested on charges of auto burglary and attempted theft over $10,000.



On Saturday deputies from the patrol division responded to an auto burglary on Georgetown Road NW. Deputies initially on scene were able to obtain video surveillance and notified the Criminal Investigations Division of the call. Investigators responded and developed a description of the suspect through interviews of witnesses in the area.

Just a few hours later, investigators responded with the Cleveland Police Department to a call of an unwanted man at a business a short distance from the reported auto burglary.



The man was identified as Simpson.





He confessed to entering the vehicle on Georgetown RoadNW and told investigators that his intention was to find keys and steal the vehicle. Simpson was booked into the Bradley County Jail.