 Monday, January 11, 2021 40.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Georgia Man Arrested For Auto Burglary An Attempted Theft

Monday, January 11, 2021

Dylan Simpson, 23, from Georgia, was arrested on charges of auto burglary and attempted theft over $10,000.

On Saturday deputies from the patrol division responded to an auto burglary on Georgetown Road NW. Deputies initially on scene were able to obtain video surveillance and notified the Criminal Investigations Division of the call. Investigators responded and developed a description of the suspect through interviews of witnesses in the area.

Just a few hours later, investigators responded with the Cleveland Police Department to a call of an unwanted man at a business a short distance from the reported auto burglary.

The man was identified as Simpson.

He confessed to entering the vehicle on Georgetown Road
NW and told investigators that his intention was to find keys and steal the vehicle. Simpson was booked into the Bradley County Jail.



January 11, 2021

DPD Investigating Theft Of Truck

January 11, 2021

Georgia Man Arrested For Auto Burglary An Attempted Theft

January 11, 2021

Georgia Has 17 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,360 New Cases


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who are suspected of stealing a white 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked at a Dalton business. The theft ... (click for more)

Dylan Simpson, 23, from Georgia, was arrested on charges of auto burglary and attempted theft over $10,000. On Saturday deputies from the patrol division responded to an auto burglary on ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,299. There were 6,360 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

DPD Investigating Theft Of Truck

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who are suspected of stealing a white 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked at a Dalton business. The theft was recorded by surveillance cameras and the suspects were also recorded in a neighboring convenience store immediately prior to the theft. The crime occurred at People’s Financial ... (click for more)

Georgia Man Arrested For Auto Burglary An Attempted Theft

Dylan Simpson, 23, from Georgia, was arrested on charges of auto burglary and attempted theft over $10,000. On Saturday deputies from the patrol division responded to an auto burglary on Georgetown Road NW. Deputies initially on scene were able to obtain video surveillance and notified the Criminal Investigations Division of the call. Investigators responded and developed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Impeach Trump?

If what happened in Washington on Wednesday had occurred this time a year ago, not only would I have contributed to some “Dump Trump” campaign, I would have put a bumper sticker on my car. There is no way that any of us in the United States could have predicted Donald Trump’s horrid behavior after Joe Biden’s November victory. Far worse was Trump sicing his Heinz 57 varieties ... (click for more)

Sports

2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Class Announced

(Courtesy of The National Football Foundation) The 11 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. “We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” ... (click for more)

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors