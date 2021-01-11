Moore Facing Kidnapping Charge For Holding Woman Against Her Will

A man has been charged with kidnapping after police say he did not allow his ex-girlfriend to leave her residence. The girlfriend said she had been trying to end their relationship.

Police responded to a Sunday morning call at Tunnel Boulevard, having been informed the victim was being held against her will. They were told her boyfriend, Patrick Fitzgerald Moore, 30, had entered her residence and attacked her. Police were told by the victim’s family member that she had spoken with the victim on the phone, and that Moore would not leave.

When police got the victim on the phone, she said she could not come out and speak to police, and police said her voice was “trembling.” Police could see her through the window, and was described as nervous. She also did not answer questions about her condition. Police located Moore’s Yukon parked in the driveway, and they determined she was being held against her will.

After a few minutes, the woman exited the residence from a side door. When police asked if she was alright, police said she told them, “I’m fine, but he is watching” and said Moore was in the residence but was not welcomed there. Police went inside and told Moore who they were and commanded him to show himself.

Police said Moore did not say a word as they went through the house, and they found him “hiding in a corner” in the front room. Police detained him after this. The victim told police she had been in a relationship with Moore, but that she was ready to end the relationship. She showed police texts from Saturday night where she had tried to end it, and Moore appeared frustrated and did not want it to end.

That night, the victim said she opened the rear door to put many of his items outside, so Moore could retrieve them later. She told police Moore was already there, wearing all-black in the darkened driveway. She said she tried to run back into the house, but tripped and fell as she entered the house. She said Moore followed behind her and closed the door behind himself.

The victim and Moore began to fight, and she said Moore punched her in the face. Police observed a welt on her forehead. When she grabbed a crowbar to protect herself, Moore left.

She said on Sunday morning, Moore contacted her and went back to the residence to “talk.” The victim told police she did not want to speak, but did not feel as if she had a choice. That is when she contacted her family member and the police were alerted. She said as police tried to make contact with the victim, Moore told her she was not allowed to open the door and speak with police.

Police also spoke to Moore, who they described as very angry with officers while being placed into custody. On the way to the jail, police said Moore told them, “She hit me but y’all ain’t gonna do nothing about that.” He also told police he followed the victim inside.

Moore is charged with domestic assault, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary.