Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KENNETH MARK 
730 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033103 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
AUSTIN, KEITH LEE 
1747 WHITE OAK ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(POSS OF METH)
(POSS OF HEROIN0
-----
BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN 
309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795030 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
BELK, KEITH ALEXANDER 
57 TULIP LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY 
66 RAWLINGS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DALTON, BRIDGET MIRANDA 
3210 CRESENT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
-----
DANIELS, NOEL LEE 
5738 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DILLARD, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
3813 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
-----
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON 
3610 CHATEAU LN, APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE 
1822 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW 
171 DALBROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
FRITZ, TONJA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD.

APT F9 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA 
9847 SR HWY 68 TEN MILE, 37880 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS SCH IV XANAX
POSS SCH II METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANIA
SPEEDING
-----
HARNEY, JENNIFER NICOLE 
8786 MILLLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS SCH II METH
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
-----
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE 
608 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
-----
HOLLAND, THELMA JEAN 
1E 11ST 513 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
KERNEA, JOSHUA DANIEL 
1945 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
-----
KING, THOMAS ANDREW 
3121 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
665 FREEWILL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37313 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
MASSENGILL, JORDAN 
5075 OOLTEWAH OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MASSINGALE, BRANDON ZACKARY 
4191 VALLEY GLEN ROAD DANSVILLE, 30507 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
-----
MOJICA, EDWIN LEE VELASQUEZ 
2055 HUNT RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
ODUM, CORDELL KEVON 
2405 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
PORTER, MATTHEW EDWARD 
8108 HOLLY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211913 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 HEROINFOR RESALE
-----
ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE 
3080 GILLIPIE ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CAR JACKING)
-----
SANCHEZ, ANGEL 
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT77 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
SLEDGE, CHARLES DEVAL 
3900 WILEY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
SMITH, BRANDON M 
1710 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
TEFFETELLER, MATTHEW RAY 
2422 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
-----
TOTHEROW, ADREANNA LESHA 
898 CABBAGE PATCH ROAD ALTAMONT, 37301 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
-----
WHITAKER, WILLIAM 
8 KELLYS FERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED RAPE (STATUTORY)
-----
WILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112113 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WITCHER, DESIREE LASHON 
107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER


January 12, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 11, 2021

East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening

January 11, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Supply In Northwest Georgia "Very Limited"; No More Appointments Taken For Now


