Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KENNETH MARK

730 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

AUSTIN, KEITH LEE

1747 WHITE OAK ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(POSS OF METH)

(POSS OF HEROIN0

-----

BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN

309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795030

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

BELK, KEITH ALEXANDER

57 TULIP LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BROWN, CLAUDE ANTHONY

66 RAWLINGS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

DALTON, BRIDGET MIRANDA

3210 CRESENT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

-----

DANIELS, NOEL LEE

5738 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

DILLARD, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

3813 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

-----

FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON

3610 CHATEAU LN, APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

1822 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW

171 DALBROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

FRITZ, TONJA

404 TUNNEL BLVD.

APT F9 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA9847 SR HWY 68 TEN MILE, 37880Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS SCH IV XANAXPOSS SCH II METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSS MARIJUANIASPEEDING-----HARNEY, JENNIFER NICOLE8786 MILLLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS SCH II METHPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS-----HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE608 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY-----HOLLAND, THELMA JEAN1E 11ST 513 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----KERNEA, JOSHUA DANIEL1945 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1-----KING, THOMAS ANDREW3121 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD665 FREEWILL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37313Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----MASSENGILL, JORDAN5075 OOLTEWAH OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MASSINGALE, BRANDON ZACKARY4191 VALLEY GLEN ROAD DANSVILLE, 30507Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)-----MOJICA, EDWIN LEE VELASQUEZ2055 HUNT RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----ODUM, CORDELL KEVON2405 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----PORTER, MATTHEW EDWARD8108 HOLLY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211913Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 HEROINFOR RESALE-----ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE3080 GILLIPIE ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CAR JACKING)-----SANCHEZ, ANGEL900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT77 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----SLEDGE, CHARLES DEVAL3900 WILEY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SMITH, BRANDON M1710 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----TEFFETELLER, MATTHEW RAY2422 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU-----TOTHEROW, ADREANNA LESHA898 CABBAGE PATCH ROAD ALTAMONT, 37301Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE-----WHITAKER, WILLIAM8 KELLYS FERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED RAPE (STATUTORY)-----WILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112113Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WITCHER, DESIREE LASHON107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER