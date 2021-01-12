Hamilton County Has 6 New COVID Deaths, 490 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,478 New Cases, 146 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 490 new COVID-19 cases on Tueday, with 204 patients hospitalized with 60 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 91 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 34,744.



There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Tuesday, three male and three female, four white and two black, one between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and four over the age of 81, bringing the total to 319.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 29,896, which is 86 percent, and there are 4,529 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 660,874 on Tuesday with 3,478 new cases. There have been 146 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,011, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 3,048 people hospitalized from the virus, nine less than Monday.



Testing numbers are above 5.894 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 579,345, 88 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,703 cases, up 8; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 10,246 cases, up 73; 89 deaths, up 3



Grundy County: 1,359 cases, up 6; 20 deaths



Marion County: 2,160 cases, up 16; 31 deaths, up 3



Meigs County: 1,085 cases, up 6; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,356 cases, up 10; 17 deaths



Rhea County: 3,664 cases, up 22; 54 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 1,315 cases, up 4; 18 deaths



Knox 37,197 cases, up 224; 371 deaths, up 10



Davidson 68,292 cases, up 300; 641 deaths, up 13



Shelby 73,749 cases, up 427; 1,055 deaths, up 16

