Hamilton County Has 6 New COVID Deaths, 490 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,478 New Cases, 146 More COVID Deaths

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Hamilton County reported 490 new COVID-19 cases on Tueday, with 204 patients hospitalized with 60 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 91 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 34,744.

There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Tuesday, three male and three female, four white and two black, one between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and four over the age of 81, bringing the total to 319. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 29,896, which is 86 percent, and there are 4,529 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 660,874 on Tuesday with 3,478 new cases. There have been 146 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,011, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,048 people hospitalized from the virus, nine less than Monday.

Testing numbers are above 5.894 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 579,345, 88 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,703 cases, up 8; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  10,246 cases, up 73; 89 deaths, up 3

Grundy County: 1,359 cases, up 6; 20 deaths

Marion County: 2,160 cases, up 16; 31 deaths, up 3

Meigs County: 1,085 cases, up 6; 16 deaths

Polk County: 1,356 cases, up 10; 17 deaths

Rhea County: 3,664 cases, up 22; 54 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 1,315 cases, up 4; 18 deaths

Knox 37,197 cases, up 224; 371 deaths, up 10

Davidson 68,292 cases, up 300; 641 deaths, up 13

Shelby 73,749 cases, up 427; 1,055 deaths, up 16

January 12, 2021

Georgia Officials Stress Security Measures At Capitol In Atlanta

In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), addressed security concerns following the events that occurred at the United States Capitol last week. “The Department of Public ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 145 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,006 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 145 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,444. There were 6,006 new cases, as that total reached 648,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 45,177, up 435 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,816 cases, up 65; 40 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy - And Response (2)

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Daily COVID Count

What is believed to have been the first case of the coronavirus in Hamilton County was on March 16, 2020, according to Hamilton County’s Heath Department. I distinctly remember laughing it off, firmly believing that our nation’s vast and mighty medical community was impenetrable. “No Frankenstein lab has a chance against us,” was my stance, and I have never been as wrong in my life. ... (click for more)

Sports

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach. Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the ... (click for more)

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College’s Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions. The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three ... (click for more)


