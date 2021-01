Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSHUA

913 STATELINE RD APT 1303 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

ARMOUR, AMANDA A

5141 TURKEYFOOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BAKER, GRAEME JAMES

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

-----

BANDY, COURTNEY

177 PINOAK CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

-----

BAUTISTA SIMON, DENILSON E

3614 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072105

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102

-----

BROWN, MICHAEL TODD

615 VIRGINIA AVE ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

COCHRAN, COURTNEY ANN

1631 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

-----

DAVIS, COURTNEY ERIN

8651 MONTLAKE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL

832 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

-----

DORRIS, DEJUAN HOSEA

3024 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

DORRIS, MATTHEW DEAN

1093 TARPAN DRIVE GALLATIN, 37066

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

-----

DROUILLARD, BLAKE ALEXANDER

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

-----

GAINES, CHANCE CALVIN

7707 LEE HWY APT.

126 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----GORE, DEAN DOMINIQUE1143 LOIS LANE GIRARD, 44420Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULT-----GRANGER, SPENCER IAN1034 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----HENRY, SELINA MICHELLE8945 BUTTERNUT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----HICKS, DANA MARTELL604 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1000)-----HINTON, MAKEDA NECHELLE1409 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBATINING CONTROLLED SUBST-----HOUSLEY, CRUZ ALLAN757 SMITH LINER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 10000)-----JOHNSON, MARTHA LOUISE2300 E 37TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----JONES, MAURICE LOVELL2121 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----KING, RODERICK KAAEBAR1617 1/2 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----LACY, DERRICK ANDREW1703 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION-----LUCIOUS, JESSICA F930 DOUGLAS ST APT 239 CHATTANOOGA, 37043Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----MCCABE, ROCKY SHANE3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON-----MCCLENDON, LUKE M159 BAY DR HENDERSONVILLE, 37075Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR-----MELCHOR, JOSE FRANCISCO8902 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESBUMPER LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----MILLER, BELINDA GAIL5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----MOODY, JOEY KENTRELL3204CRESTFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MOORE, DEANNA RAE728 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----MOW, JOSEPH MICHAEL216 SAND TOWN ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----RODRIGUEZ-GOMEZ, BAIRON A203 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRAFAILURE TO APPEAR-----SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON2010 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF BOND CONDITITONSPOSSESSION OF SCHDULE 2POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4-----SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE6931 GLEN ERROL WAY APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)THEFT OF PROPERTY-1000-----SIKES, KELLY APRIL1794 E SPRING ST COOKEVILLE, 38501Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF SUBOXONE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE-----SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL313 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY-----SMITH, BRYAN J733 SKYLINE DR HARRIMAN, 377484930Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE-----SMITH, SCOTTY CARL101 WATER TANK HILL RD PIKEVILLE, 373673056Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----STAMPS, KIARA NICOLE713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED-----STURDIVANT, TERRANCE J3400 JENKINS ROAD APT 726 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED-----SWANSON, ALAN MICHAEL621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 1805 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----VALENTINO, JOSEPH DANIEL138 LEGGETT RD GRAYSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OFO PROPERTY)-----WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN7303 ASTEROID LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMETAMIN-----WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112832Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE500 WEST MLK BLVD APT 1108 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES-----WIGFALL, RONALD LEBRON2616 E 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT-----WOODEN, JANET565 18TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----