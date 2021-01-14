VIDEO: Bob Corker Interviewed By WCLE On Trump, His Future

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline held an interview with Senator Bob Corker on Thursday and Senator Corker discussed the second impeachment of President Trump.





Senator Corker said "a series of untruths" had been told that the election results could be overturned, which he said led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol.





He said many Republicans "were unwilling to say the election was over, which it was."





The former Chattanooga mayor said some local and state leaders "helped build this untruth while trying to humor the president."





He said, "We have been a terrible example for other countries."





He should be credited with that." Senator Corker did praise President Trump for his "unique" policies in the Middle East, saying, "He changed the Middle East.He should be credited with that."





He concluded, "I'll be really happy to see President Trump go."





Senator Corker did not rule out a presidential try himself in 2024 and said he at least "wants to be a part of the conversation on the direction the Republican Party should go."