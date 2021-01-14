VIDEO: Bob Corker Interviewed By WCLE On Trump, His Future

 Thursday, January 14, 2021 54.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline held an interview with Senator Bob Corker on Thursday and Senator Corker discussed the second impeachment of President Trump.   

Senator Corker said "a series of untruths" had been told that the election results could be overturned, which he said led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

He said many Republicans "were unwilling to say the election was over, which it was."

The former Chattanooga mayor said some local and state leaders "helped build this untruth while trying to humor the president."

He said, "We have been a terrible example for other countries."

Senator Corker did praise President Trump for his "unique" policies in the Middle East, saying, "He changed the Middle East.
He should be credited with that."

He concluded, "I'll be really happy to see President Trump go."

Senator Corker did not rule out a presidential try himself in 2024 and said he at least "wants to be a part of the conversation on the direction the Republican Party should go."

Police Blotter: Couple Help Themselves To Items At Goodwill; Suspicious Flashing Object Was A Traffic Analyzer

Georgia Has 142 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,407 New Cases

Man, 42, Charged In Statutory Rape With 15-Year-Old Girl Who Is Now Pregnant


Police responded to a call at Goodwill, 4850 Hwy. 58. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager who wanted to file a shoplifting report. The manager said a white man and white

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 142 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,721. There were 6,407 new cases, as that total reached

Police have charged William Whitaker, 42, in the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl who is now pregnant. Police said the girl was questioned about who the father was and she claimed it was



Police Blotter: Couple Help Themselves To Items At Goodwill; Suspicious Flashing Object Was A Traffic Analyzer

Police responded to a call at Goodwill, 4850 Hwy. 58. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager who wanted to file a shoplifting report. The manager said a white man and white woman entered the store together and stolen several items from the business. The manager said he could not provide specific items or a total cost of what was stolen. The manager said the man

Georgia Has 142 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,407 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 142 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,721. There were 6,407 new cases, as that total reached 660,720 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 45,893, up 360 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,911 cases, up 37; 43 deaths,

Opinion

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures

Roy Exum: 4,400 Died On Tuesday

On just Tuesday of this week, more than 4,400 citizens of the United States died due to COVID-related causes. It was the highest single day of pandemic deaths in our nation ever recorded and to help you get your arms around the magnitude of rampaging virus, Tuesday's death count was 1,597 more than those who died in the terrorist attacks of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001). There is no reason

Sports

UTC Men Netters To Open Spring Season This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team is set to begin its spring 2021 dual match season this weekend. The Mocs start off the year on the road at Clemson in the Duckworth Classic on Saturday, Jan. 16. First serve is set for 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center in Clemson, S.C. Information and links on live scoring will be added to

Comeback: Mocs Rally From 19 Down To Beat Mercer

Perhaps Jim Reynolds had the best comment to summarize Chattanooga's 83-80 victory over the Mercer Bears Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena. Reynolds, who's been the Voice of the Mocs as long as anyone can remember, said matter of factly, "I've watched a lot of basketball games in my day and I've seen some great comebacks, but I'm not sure I've ever seen one quite like this one."


