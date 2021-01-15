Health Department Begins Taking Appointments For 2nd Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, will begin making appointments for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations beginning today (Friday) at 2 p.m. when the registration site went live.

Those who received their first dose from the Health Department are encouraged to register for their second dose online, as that will be the fastest process. Click https://vaccine.hamiltontn. gov/ and complete the information. Dates and locations are noted below.

For people who do not have access to the internet, Emergency Management’s call center is set up to help people make their appointment. The phone number is 423-209-5399. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to continue to call back. Once appointments have been filled, the caller will hear a recording, “The call center is closed and appointments have been filled.”

By using this appointment system, Hamilton County will be able to more efficiently plan and administer second dose COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.

“There are vaccine supplies and appointments for everyone who received their first dose from the Health Department,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “If you got your first dose from us, be assured that we have the second dose allocated for you.”

When patients received their first dose with the Health Department, they received a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information:

· The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

· The date the first dose of vaccine was given

· The date the second vaccine dose is due

According to the CDC, second doses should be administered as follows: Moderna 28 days after first dose or later and Pfizer 21 days after first dose or later. When scheduling your appointment, please make sure that if your first dose was Moderna, your second dose must be Moderna. If your first dose was Pfizer, your second dose must be Pfizer.

Steps to Schedule Your Second Dose Appointment

· The online appointment system is available 24/7 starting Friday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. and will be open until all available appointments are filled.

· Call center appointments are intended for those who do not have internet access or need special assistance.

· If you have lost your Vaccination Record Card, you will have to make your appointment through the registration call center: 423-209-5399.

· The call center will be open Friday from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or until all available appointments are filled.

· To make an appointment you will need information from the Vaccination Record Card that you received at the time of your first dose.

· On the front of your Vaccination Record Card, find the vaccine manufacturer listed, Moderna or Pfizer. On the back of your vaccination record card, find your return for second dose date.

· When scheduling your appointment, make sure you choose a day that matches your vaccine brand and a date that is either on or after the return date given on the card.

We expect phone lines will be busy due to the high volume and demand for vaccine. We request your patience as well as perseverance as we start this process.

Important Things to Know Prior to Appointment

· Bring your Vaccination Record Card and ID with you to your second dose appointment.

· Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

· Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in the upper arm.

· Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable).

· Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable).

· Bring proof of age (if applicable).

· Bring Vaccination Record Card.

· Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot.

· Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more.

Below is a schedule of second dose vaccination PODs. Note the vaccine manufacturer when scheduling your appointment. Clinics operate by appointment only starting at 9AM.

· January 20 – Moderna

· January 22 – Moderna

· January 24 – Moderna

· January 26 – Moderna

· January 28 – Moderna

· January 29 – Moderna

· January 21 – Pfizer

· January 23 – Pfizer

These PODs are located at one of two locations, which will be noted in the registration process.

· Riverpark Hubert Fry Center - 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406

· CARTA Bus Barn - 1617 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37406

First-Dose Vaccination PODs

The Health Department will offer additional first dose vaccination PODs to people in the current phases. When these dates are scheduled, the Health Department will inform the public that the appointment system is open to schedule your appointment.

Additional Resources

· The Health Department will announce COVID vaccination POD information on their COVID-19 webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/Vaccine.aspx .