 Friday, January 15, 2021 51.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Begins Taking Appointments For 2nd Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Friday, January 15, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, will begin making appointments for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations beginning today (Friday) at 2 p.m. when the registration site went live.

 

Those who received their first dose from the Health Department are encouraged to register for their second dose online, as that will be the fastest process.

Click https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ and complete the information. Dates and locations are noted below.

 

For people who do not have access to the internet, Emergency Management’s call center is set up to help people make their appointment. The phone number is 423-209-5399. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to continue to call back. Once appointments have been filled, the caller will hear a recording, “The call center is closed and appointments have been filled.”

 

By using this appointment system, Hamilton County will be able to more efficiently plan and administer second dose COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.

 

“There are vaccine supplies and appointments for everyone who received their first dose from the Health Department,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “If you got your first dose from us, be assured that we have the second dose allocated for you.”

 

When patients received their first dose with the Health Department, they received a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information:

·       The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·       The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·       The date the second vaccine dose is due 

 

According to the CDC, second doses should be administered as follows: Moderna 28 days after first dose or later and Pfizer 21 days after first dose or later. When scheduling your appointment, please make sure that if your first dose was Moderna, your second dose must be Moderna. If your first dose was Pfizer, your second dose must be Pfizer.

 

Steps to Schedule Your Second Dose Appointment

 

·       The online appointment system is available 24/7 starting Friday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. and will be open until all available appointments are filled.

·       Call center appointments are intended for those who do not have internet access or need special assistance.

·       If you have lost your Vaccination Record Card, you will have to make your appointment through the registration call center: 423-209-5399.

·       The call center will be open Friday from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or until all available appointments are filled.  

·       To make an appointment you will need information from the Vaccination Record Card that you received at the time of your first dose.

·       On the front of your Vaccination Record Card, find the vaccine manufacturer listed, Moderna or Pfizer. On the back of your vaccination record card, find your return for second dose date.

·       When scheduling your appointment, make sure you choose a day that matches your vaccine brand and a date that is either on or after the return date given on the card.

 

We expect phone lines will be busy due to the high volume and demand for vaccine. We request your patience as well as perseverance as we start this process.

 

Important Things to Know Prior to Appointment

 

·       Bring your Vaccination Record Card and ID with you to your second dose appointment.

·       Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·       Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in the upper arm.

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable).

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable).

·       Bring proof of age (if applicable).

·       Bring Vaccination Record Card.

·       Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot.

·       Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more.

 

Below is a schedule of second dose vaccination PODs. Note the vaccine manufacturer when scheduling your appointment. Clinics operate by appointment only starting at 9AM. 

 

·       January 20 – Moderna

·       January 22 – Moderna

·       January 24 – Moderna

·       January 26 – Moderna

·       January 28 – Moderna

·       January 29 – Moderna

 

·       January 21 – Pfizer

·       January 23 – Pfizer

 

These PODs are located at one of two locations, which will be noted in the registration process.

 

·       Riverpark Hubert Fry Center - 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406

·       CARTA Bus Barn - 1617 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37406

 

First-Dose Vaccination PODs

 

The Health Department will offer additional first dose vaccination PODs to people in the current phases. When these dates are scheduled, the Health Department will inform the public that the appointment system is open to schedule your appointment.

 

Additional Resources

 

·       The Health Department will announce COVID vaccination POD information on their COVID-19 webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/Vaccine.aspx

·       Please follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

 


January 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

January 15, 2021

Georgia Has 159 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,394 New Cases

January 15, 2021

Wichman Monument Owner Repays Families That Did Not Get Gravestones, Is Allowed Judicial Diversion


Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 159 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,878. There were 7,394 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

The owner of a monument company who pleaded guilty to taking money from some families and not providing a gravestone will be allowed judicial diversion. An order from Criminal Court Judge ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the Chattanooga Airport Police. The dispatcher of the Chattanooga Airport Police called the officer and told him that the matter didn't seem real and that he wasn't going to dispatch the call to ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 159 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,394 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 159 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,878. There were 7,394 new cases, as that total reached 668,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 46,208, up 315 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,962 cases, up 51; 44 deaths, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols’ Scathing Survey

The increasing stillness and puzzling darkness that has blanketed the University of Tennessee for the past month cannot go on for much longer without finding its tipping point. The prideful fan base of those whose “blood runneth orange” will not allow it and, with a bewildered media detecting little signs of life since a hapless Tennessee managed a 42-17 win over a badly undermanned ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Nick Davison Named Defensive Line Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright named former Moc Nick Davison the program’s defensive line coach today. Davison replaces Landius Wilkerson who recently accepted the same position at South Alabama. “We are exited to bring Nick back to Chattanooga,” stated Wright. “Out paths did not cross here while he playing, but I have gotten to know ... (click for more)

Mocs Open SoCon Wrestling Schedule This Weekend In North Carolina

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team is back on the road this weekend for a tri-meet at Gardner-Webb. UTC opens Southern Conference action against The Citadel and Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Jan. 17, Boiling Springs, N.C. Wrestling begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) with the Mocs taking on The Citadel. Immediately following is UTC facing the host Runnin’ Bulldogs ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors