Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ADRIAN D

1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215712

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON

767 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNES, JUSTIN ROBERT

7105 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSS SCHE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BUCHANAN, TIZELLE MARQUIS

1583 MCCALLIE BLVD NW ATLANTA, 30318

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE



CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK

8913 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILREATH, JENNIFER LYNN

1322 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GILREATH, JOHNNY LEON

1322 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURGLARY



GROSS, KENNETH ANDERSON

914 CHEROKEE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON

4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFFESNE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON POLICE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIMPLE POSSESSION



JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON

818 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112017

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



LEFFEW, BRANDON EUGENE

12540 POSEY HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELONG, KEVIN T2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMAGALY, JANET5406 CONNEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMCALLISTER, TYDARIUS TRASHAUNE6848 SPENCE LANE APT. 205 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCULLOUGH, JESSE2308 BARBAR LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN905 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEMYERS, JOHN MICHAEL801 13TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENNEELY, BRANDON JAMMAL2609 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEROSS, JESSICA MICHELLE2455 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONSINGH, BRIJ B922 KENNINGTON HILLS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLETAYLOR, BENJAMIN EDWARD936 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214226Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TERRELL, MARIA L587 SOUTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHOMAS, ERVIN JAMON4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKEDWILLIAMS, DONNIE827 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112022Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANO PROOF OF INSURANCEWILLIAMS, KHAVELL MAILIK732 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112025Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, ALICIA NICOLE2011 LINDSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDWOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)