Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENFORD, NATHAN LEBRON

4614 BONNIE WAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BILLINGSLEY, GABRIEL SHANE

2104 WEST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



BRADSHAW, AMBER HIXSON

4307 WALNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



BURNEY, ALLEN BARIS

4714 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARMICHAEL, GARRETT P

7409 HAMILTON RUN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

UNDERAGE DRINKING



CHAMBERS, ASHLEE JORDAN

4139 FLAGWAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CUNNINGHAM, EDWARD

4905 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112514

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ELLIS, AMANDA NICOLE

820 EAST OLD RUNAWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ENSLEY, KENNETH LAMAR

3012 WESTSIDE COUNTRY DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE

1800 S HOLTZCLAW CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FALLINS, MIKHAIL QUINZAL

3902 CAMILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500



FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN

6204 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



GALLOWAY, CHARLES E

4632 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL

212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156436

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



HAGGARD, LACHARLESTON LEE

3758 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HANDBERRY, TYRONE PERCIVAL

7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II METH



HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARRIO

214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LAWRENCE, CORDARRIUS JAMES

3905 MEADOW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LAWRENCE, RYAN ALEXANDER5502 POST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091911Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEDBETTER, MATTHEW EDWARD2919 EAST 31ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEE, JOSEPH WALLACE1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOVETT, JAMES WILLIAM252 CLAIRE ST ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYUSE OF STOLEN PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMENDEZ, HERBER RAMOS2504 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMUNSON, JAMES CHRISTOPHER SCOTT3235 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPARIS, RONALD EDWARD4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYPORFIRIO, CASTANON1526 EASTRIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYRAY, JOHNNY THOMAS13924 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797922Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGREED, CHARLES EDWARD7159 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374216711Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPAROLE VIOLATIONRIDLEY, ZOE KAY754 WEST STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON1117 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSPARKS, JA KASIA3102 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESTRANGE, CHRISTIAN A3942 CLONTS RD APISON, 373029790Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF COCAINEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTULL, JOHN DYLAN52 HEMLOCK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)VINES, ANDREW J2919 E 31ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH3937 ZALE WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWHITFIELD, KENZELL L1114 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023740Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500WOODY, SARAH DENISE1733 RAY JO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213370Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH3014 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062138Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWOUGHTER, JAMIE ANN1845 LEE PIKE LOT 16 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ROBBERY