Chris Ramsey, Tech Town Leader, Dies At 54 After Long Battle With COVID-19

Sunday, January 17, 2021
Chris Ramsey
Chris Ramsey

The executive director of Chattanooga's Tech Town, Chris Ramsey, has died after a long battle with COVID-19. He was 54.

Mr. Ramsey was also an active member at New Covenant Fellowship Church, where he joined in 2004. He served as a deacon and in 2014 was ordained as an elder. He served as the leader of the Altar, Health & Wellness and Welcome Ministries.

A native of Chattanooga, he was a 1984 graduate of Brainerd High School. He received his Bachelors of Business Administration from Austin Peay State University in 1988 and his Masters of Business Administration from UTC in 1990. 

In 1991, he took a position with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST).

He also operated the Chris Ramsey Insurance Agency.

He was the co-chairman for the Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair and the Annual Boys Leadership Summit. Mr. Ramsey served on a number of other local boards with an aim of helping inner city youth.

He was married to Lucrecia Evans and was the father of Bria, Chris Jr. and Evan.


2 Men, 21, 40, Shot In Separate Incidents Monday Evening

Two men were shot in separate incidents on Monday evening and showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At approximately 8:41 p.m. Monday, Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired in the area of Olive Street and Roanoke Avenue. While en route, officers were advised that a 40-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE SPEEDING DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON 2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Time For Impact Fees

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT Gives Exuberant Freshman Recruit A Lot To Take In Over 1 Day

Rather than punctuate his words with exclamation points, Kaidon Salter wrote them in capital letters to convey his excitement. “KNOXVILLE IM HERE” The University of Tennessee football signee arrived on campus Sunday along with several other early enrollees. His message via Twitter reflected an eagerness to get started. Sadly, it perhaps said something about youthful ... (click for more)

UTC's Five-Game Win Streak Comes To An End At Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fell 52-46 at Furman Sunday afternoon in Southern Conference women’s basketball action, snapping the Mocs five-game win streak. UTC moves to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in league play while Furman improves to 5-7 on the year and earn its first SoCon victory to improve to 1-2. The Mocs got out to a quick start leading 11-4 in the opening frame, ... (click for more)


