Chris Ramsey, Tech Town Leader, Dies At 54 After Long Battle With COVID-19

The executive director of Chattanooga's Tech Town, Chris Ramsey, has died after a long battle with COVID-19. He was 54.

Mr. Ramsey was also an active member at New Covenant Fellowship Church, where he joined in 2004. He served as a deacon and in 2014 was ordained as an elder. He served as the leader of the Altar, Health & Wellness and Welcome Ministries.

A native of Chattanooga, he was a 1984 graduate of Brainerd High School. He received his Bachelors of Business Administration from Austin Peay State University in 1988 and his Masters of Business Administration from UTC in 1990.

In 1991, he took a position with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST).

He also operated the Chris Ramsey Insurance Agency.

He was the co-chairman for the Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair and the Annual Boys Leadership Summit. Mr. Ramsey served on a number of other local boards with an aim of helping inner city youth.

He was married to Lucrecia Evans and was the father of Bria, Chris Jr. and Evan.