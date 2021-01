Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,404 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,032.There were 5,404 new cases, as that total reached 680,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 46,619, up 104 from Saturday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 4,027 cases, up 34; 44 deaths; 170 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 1,820 cases, up 12; 46 deaths; 127 hospitalizationsDade County: 874 cases, up 7; 8 deaths; 42 hospitalizationsWalker County: 4,651 cases, up 22; 58 deaths; 192 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 12,607 cases, up 78; 151 deaths; 606 hospitalizations, up 4

