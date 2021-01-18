Rep. Mike Carter Back In Nashville After Battles With COVID-19 And Then Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. Mike Carter is back in Nashville after battles with COVID-19 and then pancreatic cancer.

The Ooltewah Republican was appointed by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to serve as Chairman of the House Civil Justice Committee for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly.

Rep. Carter, an attorney and former judge who was diagnosed with the cancer last Fall, said, “I feel blessed to be back in Nashville representing the people of District 29.

I’m honored that Speaker Sexton has entrusted me to serve in this important role."

He was hospitalized for several weeks after getting the coronavirus.

Rep. Carter represents House District 29, which includes Ooltewah and parts of eastern Hamilton County.

He is chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR).

