Questions Remain About Nov. 30 Wreck In Chattanooga That Claimed Lives Of 5 Members Of A Vietnamese Family

Questions remain about a Nov. 30 wreck in Chattanooga that claimed the lives of five members of a Vietnamese family.

The five died when their 2014 black Honda suddenly veered off to the right side of I-24 eastbound and struck the rear of a truck that was stopped off the roadway.

It happened under cloudy, but not rainy, conditions at 10:16 a.m.

The recently completed traffic report from the Chattanooga Police Department says it is unknown if any distractions were involved.

It also says drug and/or alcohol use by the driver was not suspected.

The Honda was driven by Song Tiger Tran, 42.

Passengers were Thl Luu Phan (the only female in the car), 64; Huu Be Tran, 51, Thanh Duong Phan, 42, and Van Quoc Tran, 18.

The report says the family was from Grafton, Wisconsin, which is just north of Milwaukee.

It says the driver of the stopped truck was not injured, but he had to be taken to the hospital for a suspected panic attack.